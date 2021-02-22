Death penalty abolition legislation passed by both houses of General Assembly

"There is no separating the death penalty in Virginia from racism. They are inextricably linked. It’s a random, arbitrary and racist process. In fact, it wasn’t even until 1997, that Virginia even executed a white person for killing a Black and even that’s only happened four times,” Mullin said.

Mullin raised the case of Earl Washington Jr., wrongfully convicted of a 1982 rape and murder in Culpeper, who came within days of execution and was later proven innocent by DNA testing.

"We cannot remove human error from this system," Mullin said.

Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, the House minority leader, said that in the debate on the issue in both houses in recent weeks, the Democrats have failed to express "even a little concern" for the victims of crime.

"Just once, I would love to see the delegate from Newport News or anybody else in the Democratic caucus, express even a tenth of the same emotion that [Mullin] just expressed, some measure, no matter how small, of angst, of regret, of concern not for cold-blooded murderers but for people who’ve been robbed, who have been stolen from, whose homes have been broken into, whose loved ones have been murdered," Gilbert said.