Death penalty abolition legislation ready for Virginia governor's signature

However, in current law and under the new law, a judge, except in the case of the murder of a police officer in the line of duty, can still sentence someone to a sentence less than life - something that rarely has happened.

The Senate on Monday rejected, for the second time, an amendment by Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, who opposes the death penalty, that would mean that all 15 types of capital murder - not just the murder of a police officer - would require true life sentences.

Stanley argued he wanted to vote for abolition - as did some other Republicans - if the public could be assured that persons convicted of such heinous crimes are never released. Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier, was the only Republican voting for abolition in the Senate.

In the House, Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Smyth, and Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, were the only two Republicans to join the majority. Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, who voted earlier in favor of abolition legislation, voted against it Monday.

The legislation means the two men remaining on Virginia's death row will serve life in prison without parole and not be executed.

One is Thomas Alexander Porter, 45, sentenced to death for the 2005 capital murder of Stanley Reaves, an officer with the Norfolk Police Department. The other is Anthony B. Juniper, 49, sentenced to death for the 2004 capital murders of Keshia Stephens; her brother Rueben Harrison III; and two of her daughters, Nykia Stephens, 4, and Shearyia Stephens, 2.