Deemed essential and at high-risk for COVID, Va. farmworkers are left out of minimum wage laws again by Senate

In August, millions of farmworkers in the U.S. were recognized as heroes by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Five months later, Virginia prioritized them in vaccine eligibility due to high COVID-19 exposure risk that's infected more than 1,300 statewide.

Then on Monday, a Democrat-led Senate panel killed a bill that would have included farmworkers in Virginia's minimum wage requirements.

Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, who sponsored the legislation, said its passage would have overturned Jim Crow-era policies in the 1930s that tied farmworkers to suppressed wages, pushed them from having collective bargaining rights and heightened levels of exploitation.

"It was a deliberate exclusion of Black workers and other minorities," said Ward. "This racial discrimination showed up in our laws like the Social Security Act, the National Industrial Recovery Act and the Fair Labor Standards, which was glued to every policy from that day forward."