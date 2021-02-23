Deemed essential and at high-risk for COVID, Va. farmworkers are left out of minimum wage laws again by Senate

In August, millions of farmworkers in the U.S. were recognized as heroes by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Five months later, Virginia prioritized them in vaccine eligibility due to high COVID-19 exposure risk that's infected more than 1,300 statewide.
Then on Monday, a Democrat-led Senate panel killed a bill that would have included farmworkers in Virginia's minimum wage requirements.
Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, who sponsored the legislation, said its passage would have overturned Jim Crow-era policies in the 1930s that tied farmworkers to suppressed wages, pushed them from having collective bargaining rights and heightened levels of exploitation.
"It was a deliberate exclusion of Black workers and other minorities," said Ward. "This racial discrimination showed up in our laws like the Social Security Act, the National Industrial Recovery Act and the Fair Labor Standards, which was glued to every policy from that day forward."
More than 80 years later, farmworkers still do not have overtime and aren't included in child protection labor laws. One in three reported an income between $10,000 to $19,999 in a 2015-16 National Agriccultural Workers Survey, the most recent federal report available.
"I'm concerned about how many wineries this would apply to," said Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, prior to voting against the measure.
Ben Rowe, a lobbyist for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, worried the bill would have "an enormous impact" on the vineyard and seafood industry if migrants were included in minimum wage — two major operations dependent on undocumented immigrants for their labor.
Roughly half are not authorized to work. Almost 60% are from Mexico, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Others such as Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, said the Senate already spent time discussing minimum wage last year — a bump from $7.25 to $9.50 on May 1 and ultimately $12 in 2023 — and a regional disparities study awaits.
Agriculture is listed as the state's largest private industry, bolstering the economy with $70 billion annually and more than 334,000 jobs. Of those, nearly 54,000 are farmers and workers.
In the Committee on Commerce and Labor meeting Monday, Rowe added that when taking into account how farmers provide housing, transportation and meals, the expenses level out.
The Department of Labor requires farm labor contractors who hire migrant or season agricultural workers to issue housing and transportation by law. This excludes agricultural employers or associations. Rowe said that farmworkers are covered under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
They're not, exactly, according to the Department of Labor.
Farmworkers in Virginia who are paid by piece rate, or by how much they produce, are exempt from the federal law — as are seasonal workers who worked less than 13 weeks the previous year.
The loopholes have led to a string of workplace violations with little accountability documented over decades by advocates fighting for legal protections.
In 2019, the Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor detected millions in wage theft between fiscal years 2000 and 2019. Farm labor contractors were almost one in four of the agricultural violations found in a 14-year span, according to an analysis of the federal data from the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit research think tank.
Virginia's sweeping COVID-19 worker safety rules adopted in July offered migrant workers a change at increased protections during a pandemic that placed them on the front lines. The regulations, opposed by business organizations, required personal protective equipment for staff, mandated masks and defended workers against retaliation.
Still, the risk remains high. Farm workers don't have paid sick leave or health insurance. Staying home would mean forfeiting wages and fearing termination. Vaccinations are months away due to limited supply.
Starting Dec. 21, the Department of Labor listed Virginia's wage rate for temporary farm workers at $12.67. This is above minimum wage and translates to roughly $25,000 a year.
But Tonya Osinkosky, a community organizer with the Virginia Justice Project for Farm and Immigrant Workers, said in a Dec. 3 Facebook Live briefing that those federal numbers can be deceiving.
"Most of the workers that I know, for 10 months out of the year, they're not making more than $14,000," she said.
