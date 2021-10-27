Del. Dawn Adams faces GOP challenger Mark Earley Jr. in Richmond-area district

“A lot of the things I hear from people is just that they sense that things are sort of upside down, or at least off track, and they think there’s at the very least some balance and correction needed," he said. "... We want safe schools and we want parents involved. Probably more than any other issue, schools come up."

Close to half of voters in the district are in Chesterfield County. Nearly 45 percent are in Richmond and the rest in Henrico. Adams defeated Del. Manoli Loupassi, a Republican, in 2017.

Adams, who lives in Richmond, said people are trying to navigate a world where COVID-19, through variants, is still a concern. The pandemic exposed problems in accessing health care, she said.

“The No. 1 issue continues to be health care," she said. "I feel like what we really saw was how difficult it is to have an employer-based health insurance plan. I really feel like we’ve got to come to a better solution."

Another focus: Working to allow affordable ways for people to receive care while remaining in their own homes as they age, she said.

And she said another priority is finding new solutions to help serve people with mental health challenges.