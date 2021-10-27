Del. Dawn Adams faces GOP challenger Mark Earley Jr. in Richmond-area district

Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, first won her seat in an anti-Trump wave election in 2017 before she was re-elected in 2019. She's now touting her policy expertise and willingness to learn as she seeks re-election against Republican Mark Earley Jr., who said he expects a close race and whose focus on education and crime mirrors that of GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin.
Both candidates answered questions during phone interviews about the race for House of Delegates District 68, which includes the western side of Richmond and parts of Henrico and Chesterfield counties, including Midlothian.
Adams, a nurse practitioner, is focusing on health care access and helping the public resume life in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m known for my policy understanding, the depths in which I look into policies, the conversations I have on both sides of the aisle and also across both chambers," she said. "I have good relationships with Democrats and Republicans and can have some very productive conversations that I think help people to better understand issues that I think are important and help me to better understand issues that others feel are important that I wouldn’t have known.”
Earley said he and Republicans are focused on concerns of regular people, like school safety, the rising costs of gasoline and groceries, and making sure police are well-funded.
“A lot of the things I hear from people is just that they sense that things are sort of upside down, or at least off track, and they think there’s at the very least some balance and correction needed," he said. "... We want safe schools and we want parents involved. Probably more than any other issue, schools come up."
Close to half of voters in the district are in Chesterfield County. Nearly 45 percent are in Richmond and the rest in Henrico. Adams defeated Del. Manoli Loupassi, a Republican, in 2017.
Adams, who lives in Richmond, said people are trying to navigate a world where COVID-19, through variants, is still a concern. The pandemic exposed problems in accessing health care, she said.
“The No. 1 issue continues to be health care," she said. "I feel like what we really saw was how difficult it is to have an employer-based health insurance plan. I really feel like we’ve got to come to a better solution."
Another focus: Working to allow affordable ways for people to receive care while remaining in their own homes as they age, she said.
And she said another priority is finding new solutions to help serve people with mental health challenges.
“We really need to build community-based supports. I feel like we can give a lot of money to prop up state facilities, which I don’t think was an optimal use of money, though they needed some funds to stabilize. But I feel like we have to re-imagine all of this in a way that really focuses on community-based.”
Earley’s father, Mark Earley Sr., is a former state senator who was Virginia attorney general from 1998 to 2001 and lost the governor’s race that year to Democrat Mark Warner.
Earley, who lives in Chesterfield County, said he hears from voters about schools, jobs and public safety.
They were concerned about extended school closures, especially in Richmond, he said.
“The question of parental involvement, parental oversight has become a big issue.”
Earley has attacked Adams in direct mail pieces for supporting a 2020 bill that lifted a requirement that principals report misdemeanor crimes at school to police. The bill still allows for the principal to make a report - and any teacher or parent can make a report - but the bill lifts the state requirement that the principal report. Democrats said that requirement had led to students of color being disproportionately sent into the criminal justice system for issues that should be dealt with through school discipline.
Following Youngkin's lead, Earley said people are feeling pinched at the grocery store and gas pump, and said he supports lowering taxes to help small businesses. He said people are concerned about high murder rates in Richmond, and while he said trust between police and communities needs to be rebuilt, he supports spending large sums on policing so departments aren't understaffed.
He differed from Youngkin in one area. Youngkin said he opposes reinstating parole in Virginia, which was abolished in 1995. Earley said reinstating parole is "something to look at, and I think we need to have an open conversation about it.”
Earley is a staunch opponent of a casino in Richmond, and criticized Adams' vote in favor of allowing certain localities to decide whether or not to have a casino. Richmond voters are deciding Nov. 2 whether to approve a casino on the city's south side.
Earley says he can barely find a voter in the district supporting the plan.
“I hope folks realize that she voted to allow this process to get under way, because it really has taken a lot of time, attention, energy, resources from folks in this district," he said.
Adams said the General Assembly approved allowing certain cities - Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond - to build a casino if their voters wanted it, but that she opposes the Richmond casino.
“I voted to allow communities the option to put it on their ballot. I will be voting no as a person," she said.
With Youngkin making a vigorous effort to return the governor's mansion to GOP hands by defeating Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe, Earley said he can feel the groundswell.
“It’s anecdotal, but I absolutely feel like we have the wind at our back," he said. "I think, frankly, our side of things is hungrier. I think we want it more.”
Adams said that while Democrats were fighting against things in 2017 and 2019, they're now defending their record. And she said enthusiasm was lacking early on in Virginia this year, but Democrats later realized how important this election is.
“I’m just focused on my message and I’m just trying to focus on how important it is that we are able to have expertise in the House [that ] keeps us moving forward," she said.
