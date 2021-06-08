Del. Guzman holds onto House seat after bid for lieutenant governor

Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, hung on to her House seat Tuesday in a Democratic primary after her initial bid for lieutenant governor imperiled her seat in the 31st District.

Rod Hall, a former adviser in the Obama White House and chairman of the Virginia Aviation Board came up short in the four-way Democratic primary.

The 140-seat Virginia legislature has just five lawmakers of Hispanic descent in a state where one in every 10 residents is Hispanic, according to population estimates.

The primary contest in the 31st District also included Kara Pitek, a government contracting expert; and Idris O’Connor, an advocate for the homeless who until recently worked for a local community college.

Guzman's rivals say they never planned to challenge her for the House seat to which she was first elected in 2017. They say the seat appeared open at the start of the year when Guzman joined the Democratic field for lieutenant governor.