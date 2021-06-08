Del. Hala Ayala wins crowded Democratic primary for lieutenant governor

Del. Hala Ayala won the six-person Democratic primary for lieutenant governor Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

Ayala, D-Prince William, is Afro-Latina and will be the first Hispanic woman on a statewide ballot in Virginia. She’s the only candidate of color on the Democrats’ statewide fall ticket, which includes Terry McAuliffe, the former governor who is seeking the office again, and Attorney General Mark Herring, who wants a third term.

All three candidates live in Northern Virginia.

Ayala will face GOP nominee Winsome Sears in the fall. And Ayala’s nomination means that regardless of who wins, Virginia will see its first woman elected to statewide office since 1989. Either Ayala or Sears will be the first woman of color elected statewide in Virginia history.

“When you live a life of struggle — losing a father to gun violence, surviving childbirth thanks only to Medicaid, and almost losing my son — it puts things in perspective,” Ayala said in a statement Tuesday after winning. “I understand the struggles so many Virginia families face because I’ve lived them, and that experience is why I worked with my colleagues to expand Medicaid for over 500,000 Virginians, fight for gun violence prevention, raise teacher pay, and ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.”