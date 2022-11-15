Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg to run for Henrico state Senate seat

After five years of representing Henrico County in Virginia’s House of Delegates, Democratic Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg announced Tuesday that he is running to represent the area in the newly drawn 16th Senate District.
Next year candidates for Virginia’s General Assembly will run for office in new maps following a 2021 redistricting.
The 16th District, which has leaned Democratic in recent statewide elections, includes western Henrico communities such as Short Pump and Glen Allen. If VanValkenburg wins a Democratic primary, his opponent in the General election could be Sen. Siobahn Dunnavant, R-Henrico, a senator since 2016.
“Henrico needs legislators who will focus on middle-class job growth, making health care more affordable, and improving our school system until it is the best in the nation,” VanValkenburg said in a statement. “We need a state Senator who will stand up for equality and women’s rights - because our Commonwealth is strongest when it works for all of us and we all have a fair shot.”
Area Democratic legislators issued statements in support of VanValkenburg, including Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico.
"At a time when reproductive freedom is under a clear threat in Virginia, Schuyler VanValkenburg will protect our right to make our own decisions," McClellan said in a statement as she endorsed Van Valkenburg.
If VanValkenburg faces Dunnavant, abortion access could be a key issue.
With the overturn of Roe v Wade, a United States Supreme Court ruling that federally protected abortion access, each state legislature can pass laws that protect, restrict or ban the procedure. Following the Supreme Court ruling, Dunnavant was among a handful of legislators Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked to “find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward.”
