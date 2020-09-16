Delays in COVID test results at Farmville's ICE facility fueled outbreak, CDC report says. Some took almost a month

Six were hospitalized by July 11.

Three of the four detained people listed in the lawsuit said they had symptoms but weren’t tested until at least a week later. One didn’t learn of his negative result until July 30.

Staff began screening for fever and other symptoms among the general population 19 days after the 74 transfers arrived, according to the CDC report. By June 22, almost 70% of the transfers had tested positive.

Of the facility’s 324 initial tests from June 2 to July 3, 64 couldn’t be processed due to sample collection errors at the center or processing errors at the lab. Of those, only 63 were retested July 14 to 16. The remaining person was James Hill, who was hospitalized due to severe symptoms and died Aug. 5.

The center, which houses up to 700 immigrants and is operating at less than 30% capacity, currently has 0 active cases.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, legal director of immigrant advocacy at Legal Aid Justice Center, said the report showed Farmville’s ICE facility has a long way to go before reopening its doors.