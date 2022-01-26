 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delegate strikes bill that would have required FOIA requests to be made by mail
Delegate strikes bill that would have required FOIA requests to be made by mail

20180219_MET_XGR_BUDGET_JM06

In this 2018 image, Del Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax, reads highlights of the House version of the state budget.

 Joe Mahoney

A lawmaker who proposed that every Freedom of Information Act request in Virginia be done by certified mail asked that his bill be struck on Tuesday.

The Virginia Press Association, the nonprofit Virginia Coalition for Open Government and the Virginia Municipal League, an association that represents local governments had opposed the bill from Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax.

Opponents said it would have hindered the ability of citizens to get government records, disrupted government operations across the state and hindered the ability of journalists to do their jobs.

The bill was struck in a House General Laws subcommittee that also killed a bill from Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, aimed at limiting the high fees government agencies charge citizens for FOIA requests. But the subcommittee is still considering a bill from Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, that would require government agencies to provide FOIA responses to citizens at the lowest possible cost.

The subcommittee advanced a bill from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, that generally requires local governments to post meeting minutes on their websites.

pwilson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6061

Twitter: @patrickmwilson

