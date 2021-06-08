Dels. Lee Carter, Mark Levine lose House seats after trailing in statewide bids

Two Democratic delegates who lost nomination fights for statewide office Tuesday then lost their House seats in Democratic primaries Tuesday night.
Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, a Democratic socialist who sought the party’s nomination for governor, lost his fight for renomination to Michelle E. Lopes-Maldonado, a former attorney who is a small-business owner.
Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, who sought the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, lost the party’s nomination for his seat to Alexandria Vice Mayor Elizabeth Bennett-Parker.
“This job has made me miserable for the last 4 years,” Carter wrote on Twitter. He said that he had “made a lot of people’s lives objectively better, but the constant assassination threats and harassment were terrible for my family and my health.”
Another left-leaning Democrat, Del. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax, who has courted controversy since he won office in a 2019 special election, was in a close contest with challenger Irene Shin, who was endorsed by several prominent Democrats, including Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax.
A fourth Democratic incumbent, Del. Steve Heretick, D-Newport News, was trailing challenger Nadarius Clark.
A Republican delegate also appeared on the verge of losing his seat. Del. Charles Poindexter, R-Franklin County, trailed Wren Williams, a Trump conservative who lent his campaign $130,000 to outraise the seven-term incumbent.
Locally, Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, survived a Democratic primary challenge in a suburban Richmond-area district that could help determine political control of the House in the general election in November.
Adams, seeking a third term, topped Kyle Elliott, a young attorney who nearly matched her in fundraising, including contributions from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and other establishment Democrats.
She will face Republican Mark Earley Jr., a political newcomer whose father once served as attorney general and ran for governor, in a pivotal election for the seat representing the 68th District, rooted in Chesterfield County and Richmond, with a sliver of Henrico County.
Earley easily defeated Mike Dickinson, a vocal follower of former President Donald Trump.
The Democratic primary for Adams’ seat was one of the most consequential for the impending battle in November over control of the House, where Democrats won a majority in 2019 for the first time in more than 20 years. Democrats now hold 55 seats and Republicans 45.
Other Democratic House primaries featured high-profile races in districts less likely to flip back to Republican control, including two in Northern Virginia where the crowded party primary for lieutenant governor left incumbents vulnerable in challenges for their House seats.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, held off challenger Rod Hall for the right to seek her House seat again in the fall. Guzman initially sought the party’s nomination for lieutenant governor but then withdrew from the statewide contest, citing insufficient funding. Hall was backed by a number of prominent Democratic leaders.
In another intraparty fight in Northern Virginia, Del. Candi King, D-Prince William, prevailed in a bitter fight with Pamela Montgomery to defend the House seat formerly held by Jennifer Carroll Foy, who resigned to run for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
Montgomery received more than $200,000 from Commonwealth Forward, a political action committee that has received nearly $1 million from Clean Virginia, which is funded by Michael Bills, a Charlottesville donor who has emerged as a formidable force in Democratic politics to counter influence by Dominion Energy. King fought back with a flyer, approved by the House Democratic Caucus, that portrayed Bills and his wife, Sonjia Smith, as “dark money billionaires.”
Commonwealth Forward also gave almost $330,000 to Nadarius Clark, who led in his attempt to unseat Heretick in Newport News, and almost $37,000 to Guzman to keep her House seat.
Republicans, hoping to reclaim the House majority with Trump out of office but not the public eye, had a close battle for the right to challenge Del. Nancy Guy, D-Virginia Beach.
Former Del. Chris Stolle, R-Virginia Beach, a political moderate who was seeking to reclaim the seat he lost to Guy two years ago, was neck and neck with Tim Anderson, a Trump conservative. He represented Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, in her unsuccessful court challenge of a censure by the Senate in part for her support of the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Democrats also faced ideological tests in their primaries. In addition to Carter’s loss, Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, fended off Karishma Mehta, who also describes herself as Democratic socialist.
Chris Saxman, a former Republican delegate and executive director of the Virginia FREE business advocacy group, viewed the primaries as less about ideology than opportunity for challengers in both parties.
“This is an election of opportunity I see here across the board,” Saxman said.
Richmond area
In the Richmond area, Katie Sponsler defeated Linnard Harris Sr. for the nomination in the 66th House District, where former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, will retire after losing the Republican nomination for governor last month. Sponsler will face Colonial Heights Councilman Mike Cherry, the Republican nominee.
Republicans nominated Christopher Holmes to face Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico.
Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, brushed off a challenge by Richard Walker. Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, easily defeated John Dantzler, who didn’t post his campaign finance reports until Election Day because of a paperwork mix-up related to his unsuccessful race for a seat on the Henrico County Board of Supervisors in 2015.
None of those races, with the possible exception of the race for Cox’s seat, is likely to play much of a part in the battle for House control in November, but Adams’ seat represents a district that could be in play.
“Obviously, if incumbents are defeated, that would create greater challenges in particular swing districts,” said Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington.
