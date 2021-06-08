Dels. Lee Carter, Mark Levine lose House seats after trailing in statewide bids

Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, held off challenger Rod Hall for the right to seek her House seat again in the fall. Guzman initially sought the party’s nomination for lieutenant governor but then withdrew from the statewide contest, citing insufficient funding. Hall was backed by a number of prominent Democratic leaders.

In another intraparty fight in Northern Virginia, Del. Candi King, D-Prince William, prevailed in a bitter fight with Pamela Montgomery to defend the House seat formerly held by Jennifer Carroll Foy, who resigned to run for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

Montgomery received more than $200,000 from Commonwealth Forward, a political action committee that has received nearly $1 million from Clean Virginia, which is funded by Michael Bills, a Charlottesville donor who has emerged as a formidable force in Democratic politics to counter influence by Dominion Energy. King fought back with a flyer, approved by the House Democratic Caucus, that portrayed Bills and his wife, Sonjia Smith, as “dark money billionaires.”

Commonwealth Forward also gave almost $330,000 to Nadarius Clark, who led in his attempt to unseat Heretick in Newport News, and almost $37,000 to Guzman to keep her House seat.