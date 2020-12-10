Dels. McQuinn and Tyler endorse McAuliffe

Two more veteran members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus are throwing their support to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe's bid for a second term in the Executive Mansion.
Dels. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond and Roslyn Tyler, D-Sussex, endorsed McAuliffe on Thursday, a day after he formally kicked off his campaign with an appearance at a Richmond elementary school.
McAuliffe's three announced competitors for the Democratic nomination are African Americans - state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
The former governor is showcasing his support among African American leaders, including his three campaign chairs, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria; Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who served as secretary of the commonwealth during the first two years of McAuliffe's term.
McQuinn, who heads the House Transportation Committee, also is a House representative on the state's new redistricting commission. She has served in the House since 2009 and previously was a member of the Richmond School Board and City Council.
McQuinn said in a statement that McAuliffe mentioned to her about two years ago that he was thinking about running again and she promised him her support.
“Today, we are facing unprecedented challenges and I believe our statewide recovery will require a leader who is ready to act big and boldly for all Virginians," McQuinn said. "He is a proven leader who has been particularly committed to improving the plight of those who have been left out and left behind for far too long."
Tyler, head of the House Education Committee, is a former member of the Sussex County Board of Supervisors who has served in the House since 2006.
Tyler said in a statement: “We are already seeing this pandemic is having disastrous impacts on our kids’ education, particularly among Black and brown students. I am proud to endorse Terry McAuliffe for governor today because he has demonstrated he knows exactly what our education system needs: going big and acting boldly."
Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, also backs McAuliffe.
Fellow members of the Legislative Black Caucus who have endorsed McClellan include Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton and Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond.
