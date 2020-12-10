Dels. McQuinn and Tyler endorse McAuliffe

Two more veteran members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus are throwing their support to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe's bid for a second term in the Executive Mansion.

Dels. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond and Roslyn Tyler, D-Sussex, endorsed McAuliffe on Thursday, a day after he formally kicked off his campaign with an appearance at a Richmond elementary school.

McAuliffe's three announced competitors for the Democratic nomination are African Americans - state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

The former governor is showcasing his support among African American leaders, including his three campaign chairs, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria; Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who served as secretary of the commonwealth during the first two years of McAuliffe's term.

McQuinn, who heads the House Transportation Committee, also is a House representative on the state's new redistricting commission. She has served in the House since 2009 and previously was a member of the Richmond School Board and City Council.