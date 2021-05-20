Dem gubernatorial candidates debated this morning, but can't discuss it until tonight

The Democratic candidates for governor held a virtual debate Thursday morning, but they can't talk about what happened until 7 p.m. when the debate airs on NBC stations.

That's due to a rule by the Democratic Party of Virginia, which asked the five campaigns to agree not to "post, email or speak of the contents of the debate until it is aired." The debate was hosted by NBC 4 Washington, and will be broadcast from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on the station's app.

The debate will air on NBC affiliate channels in Richmond, Charlottesville and Hampton Roads, and WSLS in Roanoke will stream it online.

Grant Fox, a spokesman for the DPVA, said the party didn't want voters to be spun by the campaigns ahead of time.

“This is a pre-recorded debate," he said. "And because of that we want to make sure that voters who view the debate can see it live, unencumbered by anything that the candidates put out, and can judge the debate for itself.”

“The candidates are free to put things out as the debate is going on, while it’s airing as they normally would, but we don’t want voters getting an impression of the debate before it airs.”