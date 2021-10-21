Democrat Hala Ayala and Republican Winsome Sears vie to be Senate's tiebreaking vote

When voters decide on a new lieutenant governor Nov. 2 they won't just be picking a personality to preside over the state Senate.

The part-time office holder has an important duty - breaking tie votes in the 40-member chamber.

For Democratic nominee Del. Hala Ayala and Republican nominee Winsome Sears that means making the case to voters that their decision in this down-ballot contest will have consequences.

Ayala said in an interview she wants to unify people and turn away from the divisive politics of the Trump era.

"I try to bring compassion and understanding to the forefront. I try to communicate that I am human. I’m not a perfect individual," she said. "I’ll always put my best foot forward and work hard for every Virginian so they have a seat at the table.”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has been unable to get responses from Sears or her campaign since she fired a previous campaign staff on Sept. 8. She and her campaign spokesman did not respond to requests for an interview or the opportunity to answer questions in writing for this story.

The Ayala campaign has cited more than 50 tie-breaking votes in the Senate from the current lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, since 2018.