Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor discuss guns, police reform, campaign finance in TV debate

“In fact, two months after George Floyd was murdered, the General Assembly gave police officers a raise because they didn’t understand the importance of Black Lives Matter.”

Warren was among candidates who said the state should mandate that all police officers wear body cameras.

“We need to recruit people of color from our HBCUs and our K-12 schools to get a career in law enforcement,” he said, referring to historically Black colleges and universities.

On the topic of police reform, Ayala, who is Afro-Latina and would be the first woman of color elected to statewide office in Virginia, said she feared for her children’s safety.

“I’m a mother of two Black children, and every day I fear when they go out of my home, whether it’s to go to work, drive a car, or just walk around the neighborhood,” she said. “This is the anxiety I feel as a mother.”

She said the House of Delegates had focused on police transparency.

“We can’t just keep paying lip service to this,” Perryman replied, saying body cameras are useless when police can turn them off or prosecutors don’t have money for staff to review the footage. We need to “make sure that we’re not just trying to train our way out of this problem.”