Democratic Party sues Richmond registrar for list of voters with errors on their ballots

The Democratic Party of Virginia on Monday filed a lawsuit against Richmond’s top elections official, arguing that her agency is violating the state’s public records laws by withholding the names of voters whose absentee ballots contain errors.

In court filings, DPVA claims that Richmond General Registrar J. Kirk Showalter has denied repeated requests for the list of voters at risk of having their ballots tossed, a violation of the state’s public records’ laws and a law the legislature recently passed compelling localities to notify voters whose ballots contain errors.

The state’s Democratic arm says it has successfully procured similar lists from other localities, and that it uses the information to reach out to voters to help them correct their errors in time for the election.

The lawsuit alleges that on Oct. 9, Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act for a list of voters with ballots containing errors. Seventeen days later, according to the complaint, Showalter's office said it did not have a list. Upon being pressed, Showalter's office on Oct. 21 shared a list of 26 voters who filed errored ballots before Oct. 9, adding that it might be outdated or incomplete.