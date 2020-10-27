Democratic Party sues Richmond registrar for list of voters with errors on their ballots

The Democratic Party of Virginia on Monday filed a lawsuit against Richmond’s top elections official, arguing that her agency is violating the state’s public records laws by withholding the names of voters whose absentee ballots contain errors.
In court filings, DPVA claims that Richmond General Registrar J. Kirk Showalter has denied repeated requests for the list of voters at risk of having their ballots tossed, a violation of the state’s public records’ laws and a law the legislature recently passed compelling localities to notify voters whose ballots contain errors.
The state’s Democratic arm says it has successfully procured similar lists from other localities, and that it uses the information to reach out to voters to help them correct their errors in time for the election.
The lawsuit alleges that on Oct. 9, Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act for a list of voters with ballots containing errors. Seventeen days later, according to the complaint, Showalter's office said it did not have a list. Upon being pressed, Showalter's office on Oct. 21 shared a list of 26 voters who filed errored ballots before Oct. 9, adding that it might be outdated or incomplete.
“During that timeframe — October 9 to October 21 — twelve days of early voting passed, and it is extremely unlikely that every single absentee ballot received did not have a material error or omission,” the complaint reads. “Indeed, in comparable localities such as the City of Norfolk, which has a population of approximately 242,000 versus approximately 230,000 in the City of Richmond, 133 absentee ballots currently need to be cured.”
Showalter could not immediately be reached for comment in attempts to reach her by phone at her office.
DPVA is asking the local circuit court to compel Showalter’s office to provide the list in time for DPVA to help voters correct their ballots before Nov. 6, the last day localities can count ballots.
“[If] the DPVA do not receive the records before November 6, 2020, they will be unable to help hundreds of eligible Virginia voters and DPVA will be unable to carry out its organizational mission of helping thousands of eligible Virginia voters — including its own members and constituents — cure their ballots so that their votes count,” the complaint reads.
