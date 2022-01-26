Democratic senators reject Miyares' request for expanded power to prosecute

Democratic senators put a halt to a key part of new GOP Attorney General Jason Miyares' agenda on Wednesday, spiking a bill that would have given Miyares new powers to prosecute crimes even after he scaled back his bill in the face of broad opposition from Virginia prosecutors.
The issue stemmed from last year's campaign when Miyares called out a Fairfax County plea agreement of 17-years for a man who molested a child, saying that as attorney general he would prosecute cases himself when liberal prosecutors failed to do an adequate job.
Republican lawmakers sponsored legislation this year that would have allowed an attorney general new powers to start a prosecution of violent crimes at the request of a police chief or sheriff. But the state's elected commonwealth's attorneys, who carry weight at the legislature, opposed the proposal.
Miyares scaled it back to simply add child sex crimes to a list of issues his office can directly prosecute. But even that, while supported by police and some prosecutors, was opposed by the Virginia Association of Commonwealth's Attorneys. And the committee's legal expert, Steve Benjamin, said there's already a mechanism in the law that would allow a local prosecutor to request help on a prosecution from the attorney general.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 8-7 to reject the bill, which was carried by Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover. A House version from Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, remains active. Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, joined Republicans in supporting Miyares' plan.
In a statement, Miyares said he was glad the bill received bipartisan support and hopes the House version will move forward "and we hope that additional senators will take note of the overwhelming law enforcement support and join us as well. This bill is about making sure the most vulnerable victims are not overlooked, ignored or fall through the cracks."
Surry County Commonwealth's Attorney Derek Davis, speaking on behalf of the Virginia Association of Commonwealth's Attorneys, said: "We don't believe the legislature should be centralizing local criminal justice. The commonwealth's attorney in each county is elected and is held responsible to their constituents."
Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi, a Democrat, opposed the bill on behalf of prosecutors in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Charlottesville, Loudoun County, Fairfax County, Albemarle County and Henrico County, saying it was simply about Miyares' political feud with Fairfax County prosecutors.
“It is, in short, even in its amended version, a vendetta that is being prosecuted through legislation," he said. “Any commonwealth’s attorney may ask for the attorney general’s office’s help. What this does is create a big government power grab where there can be a race to the courthouse by competing prosecutors deciding who indicts first and who controls a case.”
But Chuck Slemp, chief deputy attorney general and the former commonwealth's attorney in Southwest Virginia's Wise County, said he relied as a prosecutor on the resources of the attorney general's office on child pornography cases, one of the crimes that attorney general can currently prosecute.
"This would allow the attorney general's office an opportunity to create, over time, a class of - forgive my language - but super prosecutors focused on child sexual assault cases," Slemp said.
Law enforcement groups backing the bill include the Virginia Police Benevolent Association and the Virginia State Police Association.
Rusty McGuire, the GOP commonwealth's attorney in Louisa County, spoke to the committee in support of the bill. He said the bill could allow the attorney general's office to take some burden off local prosecutors handling child sex crimes.
“I would like to have that help if it was available," he said. "My position is it would absolutely help children."
But he acknowledged the bill, if law, would allow the attorney general to start such a prosecution even without consent of the local elected commonwealth's attorney.
