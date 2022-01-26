Democratic senators reject Miyares' request for expanded power to prosecute

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 8-7 to reject the bill, which was carried by Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover. A House version from Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, remains active. Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, joined Republicans in supporting Miyares' plan.

In a statement, Miyares said he was glad the bill received bipartisan support and hopes the House version will move forward "and we hope that additional senators will take note of the overwhelming law enforcement support and join us as well. This bill is about making sure the most vulnerable victims are not overlooked, ignored or fall through the cracks."

Surry County Commonwealth's Attorney Derek Davis, speaking on behalf of the Virginia Association of Commonwealth's Attorneys, said: "We don't believe the legislature should be centralizing local criminal justice. The commonwealth's attorney in each county is elected and is held responsible to their constituents."

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi, a Democrat, opposed the bill on behalf of prosecutors in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Charlottesville, Loudoun County, Fairfax County, Albemarle County and Henrico County, saying it was simply about Miyares' political feud with Fairfax County prosecutors.