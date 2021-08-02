Democrats begin special session by raising money for re-election

Before beginning to decide how to spend hundreds of millions of dollars, Democrats had another priority on the agenda in Richmond on Monday: Raising money for their re-election campaigns.
The majority party in the General Assembly kicked off a special session with a morning fundraiser at the John Marshall Ballrooms, inviting lobbyists to join Democratic legislative leaders for breakfast at 8 a.m., according to an invitation.
Democrats also canceled a tentatively scheduled 9:30 a.m. meeting Monday of a study group on campaign finance reform, which has never met even though it has a Nov. 1 deadline to issue a report.
The office of Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, emailed other lawmakers on Friday to say that the campaign finance reform subcommittee would not meet Monday "so as not to interfere with the special session schedule."
Tickets to the fundraiser cost $500, $750 for two or $1,000 for four, according to the invitation, which was sent to the press by Senate Republican communications director Jeff Ryer. Lobbyists were invited to have breakfast with House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax and others.
It was unclear how many lawmakers attended.
All 100 state House seats are up for election in November, along with the offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Although the breakfast technically happened before lawmakers convened at noon on Monday, they can still raise campaign money during the special session - a fact that Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, lamented on Monday, saying lawmakers aren't following the spirit of the law.
Suetterlein noted that in 2020, a Democratic delegate who is now a judge - Joe Lindsey of Norfolk - even participated in a virtual special session from a fundraiser he was holding.
A government integrity commission created by then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe recommended in 2014 and 2015 that Virginia end fundraising during special sessions that last more than a day. Lawmakers never acted on that recommendation.
Virginia has no limits on campaign finance donations, which lawmakers also may use personally.
Shruti Shah of Arlington, president of the campaign finance reform advocates Coalition for Integrity, said she understands that lawmakers need to raise money for campaigns, but that on Monday they appeared to set a higher priority on fundraising then on campaign finance reform.
"It's not a good look," she said.
