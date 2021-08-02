Democrats begin special session by raising money for re-election

Before beginning to decide how to spend hundreds of millions of dollars, Democrats had another priority on the agenda in Richmond on Monday: Raising money for their re-election campaigns.

The majority party in the General Assembly kicked off a special session with a morning fundraiser at the John Marshall Ballrooms, inviting lobbyists to join Democratic legislative leaders for breakfast at 8 a.m., according to an invitation.

Democrats also canceled a tentatively scheduled 9:30 a.m. meeting Monday of a study group on campaign finance reform, which has never met even though it has a Nov. 1 deadline to issue a report.

The office of Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, emailed other lawmakers on Friday to say that the campaign finance reform subcommittee would not meet Monday "so as not to interfere with the special session schedule."