Democrats’ fundraising bests GOP in fight for House; McAuliffe tops Youngkin in cash

Virginia Democrats hoping to defend and expand their control in the Virginia House of Delegates this fall have on the whole far more cash than their Republican counterparts, campaign filings show.

Overall, Democrats defending or challenging in a House contest have $10.1 million in spending cash heading into the fall, nearly double the $5.2 million Republican candidates have in their coffers, according to an analysis of the filings by the Virginia Public Access Project. That includes more than $2 million held by the top three Democrats in the House, who are not in competitive races.

Meanwhile, in the race for governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe outraised Republican Glenn Youngkin between May 28 and June 30 and had far more cash on hand than the Republican through the end of June.

McAuliffe and Youngkin had combined to raise $40 million through June, far outpacing fundraising records in gubernatorial contests in the state going back two decades, according to an analysis by VPAP. The previous record at this stage of a campaign was the combined $17.7 million that Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Jerry Kilgore had raised in 2005.

House of Delegates