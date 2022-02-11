Democrats question Miyares investigation after employee says it will make AG look 'good'

Democrats are questioning the objectivity of an ongoing investigation by Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares after one of his assistants wrote that he wants a plum assignment if "the AG looks good" when the investigation ends.

Miyares is investigating sexual assault cases in Loudoun County schools.

According to public records released by the attorney general's office, Carlton Davis, a special assistant to Miyares for investigations, wrote on Jan. 23 to Klarke Kilgore, the attorney general's chief of external affairs and policy.

Davis praised Miyares' decision to fire Tim Heaphy as general counsel at the University of Virginia, saying "it's pretty clear where his loyalties lie."

"Also, when the Loudoun County investigation wraps up in a few months, assuming it is done well and the AG looks good (as is the hope/expectation on my end), as mentioned a couple of times, I'd be very interested in working in the University Counsel's office ..."

Kilgore replied that they'd keep him in mind.

Democrats said the exchange raises a question about whether Miyares wants to objectively get to the facts in the investigation.

Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, said Friday that he's concerned that Miyares wants to politicize the investigation "to make himself look good rather than actually do anything to help protect kids in our schools and give parents peace of mind."

Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, asked how the public could trust the outcome of the investigation "when their work is clearly rife with personal, political motivations."

On Jan. 15, the day of his inauguration, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order that authorizes Miyares to investigate Loudoun County’s public schools, where a teenage student committed sexual assaults at two schools. Youngkin’s directive asserts that Loudoun’s School Board and school administrators "withheld key details and knowingly lied to parents."

The Democrats also questioned the vetting process by Miyares for his hires following the Thursday resignation of a deputy attorney general, Monique Miles, who resigned after The Washington Post obtained social media posts in which she praised the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol rioters as "patriots," falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election and espoused conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

A Miyares representative attended the news conference in the state legislative building where the Democrats spoke, and the attorney general's office issued a statement saying the investigation was not partisan or political. It noted that the investigation is being led by Theo Stamos, a Democrat and former commonwealth's attorney in Arlington who is a special counsel to Miyares.

The statement accused the Democrats of not wanting the truth.

“The Office of the Attorney General is dedicated to discovering the truth about what happened in Loudoun County this past year, because every Virginia family deserves answers."