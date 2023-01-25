Democrats: Too many stuck in temporary detention orders, too little for mental health funding

Sometimes, the depths of a mental health crisis that spark a temporary detention order ease before a bed for that person can be found; sometimes, what looks like a psychiatric issue is primarily a question of intoxication.

And both common emergency room situations mean a Virginian is in the wrong place at a bad time.

A temporary detention order, commonly called a TDO, means a person can be detained for up to 72 hours, against his or her will, for treatment and for evaluation to see if they need to be committed to a hospital or outpatient facility for treatment, even if they don’t want it.

State Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath County, wants to change that – it is bad for people and it is badly straining Virginia’s underfunded and long-troubled public mental health system, where many people subject to a TDO end up.

“Our state hospitals are overwhelmed,” he said.

Deeds is leading Democrats’ package of bills and a budget amendment to expand on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s sweeping reform proposal.

Youngkin’s measures would boost mental health spending by $230 million and serve as a first step to build up the state’s crisis response services, featuring expansions of mobile crisis teams, additional crisis centers and a push to set up psychiatric services in hospital emergency rooms.

Democrats want to boost that by $162 million to help the state’s Community Services Boards fill thousands of vacant slots. Low pay and large caseloads have made hiring and retaining community mental health workers a growing challenge in recent years.

“We can provide all these services – say we provide all these services – but if we don’t have the people, we can’t,” Deeds said.

Deeds is also carrying a bill that would allow people under a TDO who are waiting for a bed in a facility that can evaluate and treat them, such as an ER or jail, to be released before the 72-hour TDO expires if they no longer meet the order’s requirements. requirements include substantial risk of self harm or causing harm to others in the near future, and severe distress that threatens the safety and life of the person under the TDO.

Deeds said he expects such determinations will be made by mental health workers who requested the TDOs in the first place; those workers usually stay with the person in crisis until a bed is secured.

Yet another bill says that when doctors cannot get an intoxicated person to accept treatment, they can seek a magistrate’s order to detain that individual for treatment in an ER or other facility.

Deeds said he has been arguing for years that too many people are put under TDOs when they really need treatment for being too intoxicated to care for themselves.

Other parts of the package include a measure requiring health insurance companies to cover out-of-network mental health care services to a covered person if they do not have an in-network provider who can administer the services. Another measure calls for a training program for teachers to make sure they can recognize and support students who are dealing with trauma.

State Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg wants the Department of Health Professions to stop asking license applicants about mental health conditions, saying many health care providers are reluctant to seek help for fear of losing their license to practice.

Del. Nadarius E. Clark, D-Portsmouth, has a bill that would create a loan repayment program for people who have worked as mental health professionals in Virginia for at least five years.

