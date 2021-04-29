Demonstrators march at VSU to support Army officer pepper-sprayed during traffic stop in Windsor

Several dozen demonstrators chanting “Together we stand, divided we fall” and “Black lives matter” took part in a unity march Thursday at Virginia State University in support of U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario.

Video of the Dec. 5 traffic stop in the town of Windsor showing Nazario, a VSU graduate and Petersburg resident who is Black and Latino, being pepper-sprayed by police sparked national outrage.

Thursday’s march was organized by the MOVE Foundation, said Jhovan Galberth, the group’s founder. Those on hand included VSU students, educators in the community and a high school football team that decided to march instead of practice. The VSU campus is in Ettrick in southern Chesterfield County, just outside Petersburg.

Addressing the crowd after the march, Brandon Randleman, who has been working with the Isle of Wight Branch of the NAACP, said, “When we’re united, we’re victorious, and I think that’s the most important thing.

“We are one front when we can stand with our brothers and sisters in blue and we can stand together and have the same message and common ground — that’s the most important thing,” Randleman said. The media may highlight differences between people, “but we all want justice,” he said.