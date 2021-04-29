Demonstrators march at VSU to support Army officer pepper-sprayed during traffic stop in Windsor

Several dozen demonstrators chanting “Together we stand, divided we fall” and “Black lives matter” took part in a unity march Thursday at Virginia State University in support of U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario.
Video of the Dec. 5 traffic stop in the town of Windsor showing Nazario, a VSU graduate and Petersburg resident who is Black and Latino, being pepper-sprayed by police sparked national outrage.
Thursday’s march was organized by the MOVE Foundation, said Jhovan Galberth, the group’s founder. Those on hand included VSU students, educators in the community and a high school football team that decided to march instead of practice. The VSU campus is in Ettrick in southern Chesterfield County, just outside Petersburg.
Addressing the crowd after the march, Brandon Randleman, who has been working with the Isle of Wight Branch of the NAACP, said, “When we’re united, we’re victorious, and I think that’s the most important thing.
“We are one front when we can stand with our brothers and sisters in blue and we can stand together and have the same message and common ground — that’s the most important thing,” Randleman said. The media may highlight differences between people, “but we all want justice,” he said.
A police officer initially attempted to stop Nazario as he was driving west on U.S. Route 460 in Windsor, part of Isle of Wight County. Before stopping, Nazario drove slowly to a BP gas station at the intersection of East Windsor Boulevard/U.S. 460, Church Street, Bank Street and Court Street.
In a federal lawsuit against the two Windsor police officers who stopped him, Nazario alleges that his constitutional rights were violated when he had weapons drawn on him, was threatened, was pepper-sprayed and was struck by the officers.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Virginia State Police at the order of Gov. Ralph Northam. Town Police Chief Rodney Riddle requested the investigation. One of the officers involved in the traffic stop, Joe Gutierrez, has been fired. The other officer, Daniel Crocker, remains on the force, as does Riddle.
Windsor Mayor Glyn Willis, Riddle and Town Manager William G. Saunders did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.
