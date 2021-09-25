Department of Corrections obstructed Virginia's jail death investigator during power grab

Francis wanted to set up a call with Goff, McCord, their counsel from the attorney general’s office and the FBI agent to decide what information could be given to the FBI, records show.

Goff said McCord ordered him and the people who inspected jails to come to McCord before talking to the board, the board’s counsel or any third party.

“I need to be able to answer questions about things like why we are sharing confidential death information with the FBI when I am asked and I am currently unable to do so,” McCord wrote in an email.

But nothing confidential had been shared.

Goff replied to McCord and told him he thought he was misunderstanding. “We are not sharing anything with them at this time. Vernie’s idea was for the 4 of us to get together … to plan ahead.”

And Francis was interested in cooperating with the FBI, Goff wrote.

Goff emailed Francis on March 6 to outline his concerns about the DOC power grab. “I am not sure if you know, but I am told that Dean Ricks is actually Ryan’s supervisor and everything he does will go through Dean.”