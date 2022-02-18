Department of Corrections threatened to fire secretary after she asked to be paid for added duties

The 2014 email to Donna Pace Foster telling her she'd have more duties at the Department of Corrections without more pay was blunt.

A supervisor passed down the verdict from a deputy director: "You don’t have a choice whether to do them or not.”

Foster was 57 years old and earning about $38,000 as a full-time executive secretary at the agency that runs Virginia's prisons. Someone had moved to another agency, so Foster's new duties would be to provide administrative support to a board of people appointed by the governor who oversee jails in Virginia, and the board's committees.

No extra money was available because of "budget slashes," the supervisor wrote to Foster, saying she'd try to get her extra pay in the future. She wasn't yet aware that she was earning at least $10,000 a year less than the last two people who held the job.

“I hope you understand my hands are tied and I have to do what my boss instructs me to do if I want to keep my job," the supervisor wrote.

Foster was beside herself, even visiting a doctor because she was so anxious. She hadn't applied for the job, had no training for it, and was stressed because she feared she was being set up to fail.

But over the next six years, she did everything she needed to do. Every year, she asked for extra pay for the extra work she was doing, and every year, the Department of Corrections told her no. In 2020, she filed an internal grievance over her salary.

For more than 25 years she'd had a spotless disciplinary record at DOC without so much as a verbal warning. But while her salary grievance was pending, she was written up for two petty infractions. Combined, she was told, they could lead to her termination. And she said a high-level DOC official berated her in a phone call, accusing her of failing to monitor an email account she said she never knew was her responsibility.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reviewed records provided by Foster and records obtained independently about her situation. At nearly every level, the records show, powerful DOC officials sided with each other in denying Foster's requests for a comparison of her salary to similar positions outside of DOC. They defended the official who she said berated her. And they denied that the write-ups - which ended up all but dismissed - came in retaliation for her salary grievance.

Foster retired on Jan. 1, saying she wanted to protect her retirement benefits and salvage her reputation. In an interview, she said the workload at DOC became so tremendous that she was overloaded with deadlines and at times struggled to complete all the work. She said she wants the public, and elected officials, to know that DOC leadership are tolerating abuses in the agency.

“I did not take the time to go to medical appointments," she said. "I tried my best to do as perfect as I possibly could and I’m not the kind of person who does anything to be spiteful.”

Citing a state policy that doesn't allow release of personal information about government employees without their permission, top DOC officials, including Director Harold Clarke, declined through a spokesman to be interviewed for this story.

***

The governor's board that Foster began supporting in 2014 was called the Board of Corrections and has since been renamed the Board of Local and Regional Jails.

By 2020, she had advised board members on policy, parliamentary procedure, codes, standards and legislation, became the key contact for FOIA requests to the board, worked with an attorney general counsel and a death investigator to respond to FOIA requests, became the only point of contact for updating the board’s website, and updated the Virginia Town Hall website with documents.

Someone in the Secretary of the Commonwealth's office told Foster she was, by far, the lowest paid classified position of all support staff for state boards and commissions.

She spoke to DOC human resources about her pay in 2020 and her direct supervisor supported her request for the state's umbrella human resources agency - the Department of Human Resource Management - to do a comparison of her salary and duties to officials at other agencies doing similar work, not just others within the DOC.

Her supervisor asked a top DOC official named Dean Ricks, the director of administrative compliance, for the review, but Ricks didn't address it, Foster wrote in grievance documents. And DOC human resources told her she was at the correct pay band.

On Sept. 18, 2020, Foster filed a grievance over her salary. The DOC closed it, arguing that it was similar to one she filed in 2014 and wasn't timely. But the state personnel agency ruled that the grievance should go forward.

Her direct supervisor addressed the grievance the next month and supported her request.

But DOC human resources in December 2020 overturned his finding.

On Dec. 17, 2020, an information officer in the department notified Ricks that a Board of Local and Regional Jails email account had more than 100 unread messages in it and some appeared to be FOIA requests. He told Ricks that Foster had primary access to the account.

Ricks called her a few days later. She described his call as berating her, later writing in grievance documents that he accused her of being derelict at her job. She said she tried to explain several times that she had no idea she was supposed to be monitoring the account, but he talked over her.

Also that month, someone with an outfit in Kentucky called Appalshop - a social justice collective that runs a radio station and filmmaking institute - called the board, and Foster answered the phone. The person asked questions about the Department of Corrections and the board. Foster chatted with the person, offering some opinions that she felt were widely available, but declined to be interviewed, saying questions would need to come in writing for the board.

Foster declined an interview with that person on a second phone call, and reported the calls to her supervisor and the attorney general counsel assigned to the board.

Seven days after her phone call with Ricks over the email account, Foster sat down with her husband and DOC human resources for the second phase of her salary grievance. The man hearing the case was Ricks.

He wrote in a report that no adjustment in her salary was warranted.

And then in January, just two weeks later, Foster received a notice from the DOC. She was being written up for two violations - that she spoke with a reporter against department policy, and that she failed to monitor the email account.

Her failure to monitor the account could have caused "legal liability" for the board, the write-up said.

“As a result of the unauthorized comments you made to the reporter, which could still be published, the Department had to report the incident to the DOC Communications Director, the Agency Head, and Chairman Francis to minimize potential damage to the relationship with the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails, members of the General Assembly, and the operations of the Department.”

The reference to Francis is former Southampton County Sheriff Vernie Francis Jr., the chairman of the jail board.

The DOC wrote to Foster that the two infractions combined could result in her termination.

With her salary grievance still pending, Foster filed a second grievance against the department, this one alleging retaliation for what she saw as bogus charges, and alleging hostile work environment because of her call with Ricks.

Six days later, a more senior DOC official, Joe Walters, closed the third step of her salary grievance by concurring that more pay wasn't warranted.

Her direct supervisor now needed to handle her grievance alleging retaliation and a hostile work environment. To do that, he needed to investigate - and potentially find fault - in his own supervisor - Ricks.

Ricks told him he was "courteous and respectful" at all times during the phone call with Foster.

The supervisor wrote to Foster that he found no evidence of a hostile work environment or retaliation.

Foster responded in writing: “Not only was he not courteous or respectful, I told him at minimum three times that I was never told to check the emails and he was so preoccupied with berating me that he never once acknowledged my words. Mr. Ricks was furiously reprimanding me, blaming me for dereliction of duty and falsely claiming that I caused the department problems."

And she wrote that it wouldn't make sense for her to intentionally ignore an account she knew was her duty to monitor.

“I am a person who does what I am told out of fear of being reprimanded and humiliated. I take pride in doing my job well, even when forced. I reiterate, I was NOT told to check the emails.”

The two charges, she wrote, as a 25-year employee with no disciplinary record, were intended to strike fear in her and terminate her.

Foster said she then received a call from Ricks to set up an interview for the next step of her grievance against him. She was appalled that the department would allow him to hear her grievance that alleged retaliation by him, and convinced the department that the DOC human resources office should handle that next step instead.

In March of 2021, the DOC's human resources officer sided with Ricks: “While your description of the phone call with Mr. Ricks, if accurate, might have been perceived as curt, there is no evidence to suggest he berated or harassed you during the phone call. It appears he was carrying out his duties as a manager to investigate what he perceived as a serious issue.”

And later that month, Walters, the more senior DOC official, concurred, finding no evidence of retaliation or a hostile work environment. (Walters, who earns $179,025, declined to be interviewed for this story.)

Foster wrote to DOC Director Harold Clarke the next month, saying Ricks' actions "reek of retaliation."

She noted that no one seemed to notice or care that an email account was not monitored for 2 1/2 years - until she had a pending salary grievance and it was blamed on her.

Clarke ruled that month that her allegations did not merit a hearing.

On the day she retired, Foster wrote to the executive director of the Board of Local and Regional Jails that she did so to salvage her reputation and retirement benefits.

The disciplinary write-up alleging she neglected her job duties had been reduced to a written violation, and the allegation that she spoke to the media had been dropped.

And Foster provided some new details in her letter. Through a Freedom of Information Act request, she found the salaries of the two people who supported the jail board before she did. One was earning $10,000 a year more than her, and the other was earning $12,000 a year more. And she wrote that she had more duties than the previous two.

She mailed a copy of her letter to the Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares, writing that she hoped they would "investigate the abuse and corruption that has been warmly embraced" by Department of Corrections leadership.

***

After Foster got in trouble over the email account, she was able to clean up the account and respond to any emails within two days.

The Department of Corrections didn't get into any legal trouble.

But, Ricks, the official who pinned the responsibility on Foster, was found by a judge earlier in 2020 to have violated the letter and spirit of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act by withholding public records related to DOC strip searching visitors to people in prisons.

The Times-Dispatch reported last year on how Ricks, who earns $132,488, and other officials made a power grab at the Board of Local and Regional Jails that resulted in obstruction of a jail death investigator.

The newspaper emailed Ricks on Feb. 10 asking if he'd like to be interviewed for this story.

He didn't, but six days later, the DOC issued a "press release" on its website lashing out at The Times-Dispatch over a news story published two weeks earlier about the lack of independent oversight of the Department of Corrections.