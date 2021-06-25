DEQ inspectors believe a proposed gas plant broke the rules. But the agency reversed a plan to revoke the permit.

"Something, someone has kept this afloat. We've never really had that information,” she said.

"DEQ does an awful lot to pretend that there's great rigor and to be very confident in their assessments ... even though we know along the way, repeatedly, there has been a lack of compliance."

Gangadharan, the president of the company that wants to develop the plant, did not respond to emails requesting an interview.

Both C4GT and the second proposal on the table, Chickahominy Power, are backed by private investors. Virginia's DEQ has received no updates from the Chickahominy Power developer about any construction commencing.

The gas would be piped from other states and burned to create electricity that could be sold in a 13-state area that includes Virginia. While natural gas plants are cleaner than coal plants, they emit pollutants like nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and methane, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency describes as a potent greenhouse gas.