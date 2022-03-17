Developer ends plan for controversial Chickahominy Power plant in Charles City

The company that hoped to build a natural gas power plant in Charles City County has terminated the project following regulatory losses and strong opposition from people who live along a five-county route where a gas pipeline was to have been.

The Chickahominy Power plant, proposed about 23 miles from downtown Richmond, was to be funded by private developers and would have been larger than any natural gas plant owned by Dominion Energy, the state's largest electric utility.

"It’s like a hundred pound weight dropped off our shoulders. It’s amazing," said Wanda Roberts, co-director of the group Concerned Citizens of Charles City County.

The main concern for people locally was health because they're already dealing with a large landfill.

“Charles City County can now have a really bright future," Roberts said. "We’re no longer going to be considered a sacrifice zone.”

A statement on the Chickahominy Power website says the project has been terminated and the company hopes to move forward with a plant in West Virginia or Ohio.

"Meanwhile, we wish to thank the many Charles City County citizens and officials that supported our 5+ year effort to bring this project to a successful conclusion," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, opposition from outside interests and regulations, largely advanced by the renewable energy industry and state legislators that supported them, made it impossible to deliver natural gas to the site."

The plant would have sold electricity into a large, wholesale market of several states, and environmental groups said the plant wasn't necessary for Virginia's energy needs. A pipeline would have brought natural gas from another pipeline at a point in Louisa County through Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Charles City counties.

People along the route said they worried about negative environmental impacts, local government leaders said they had great difficulty getting information from the developer about the project, and environmental groups and some people in Charles City expressed concern about the pollutants created when natural gas is burned to create electricity.

The company that wanted to build the plant and related pipeline falls under a Northern Virginia-based energy firm called Balico LLC. The developer asked the Virginia State Corporation Commission for permission to build the pipeline without standard regulatory approval, but the commission in December rejected that request. And then last month the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission upheld a finding that the company hadn't met milestones for completion of the plant and hadn't made meaningful progress since 2016, prompting the company to pause the project.

At one point last year, a second natural gas plant backed by private investors was also proposed to have been built not far from Chickahominy in Charles City County. That plant was to be called C4GT. Even after regional DEQ managers found that it had violated its permit by not beginning construction on time, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality leadership allowed the plan to move forward.

But NOVI Energy, the developer of that proposed plant, dropped the proposal in June, citing community feedback and changes in the market.

Roberts, with the citizen group, said people had trouble finding out information and plans for both plants.

“One of the major concerns for me was the secrecy that went along with these two proposed power plants," she said.

"They had to have known it wasn’t good or they would have celebrated it. If it was the best thing to happen to Charles City County, why did you hide it?"

