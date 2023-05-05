The Northern Virginia developer that built the Byrd Center industrial park by Richmond International Airport and the office buildings at Chesterfield County’s Ruffin Mill Center wants to build a complex with offices, warehouses and town homes on a 234-acre site straddling the town of Ashland-Hanover County line.

The site is south of Route 54 and east of Interstate 95 and has been designated for a mixed-use development.

WestDulles Properties’ site plan for what it is calling the Iron Horse Business Park shows a total of six retail or office buildings on Route 54, with 14 warehouse or business office buildings behind them. There would be space for a hotel at the intersection of Route 54 and Mount Hermon Road.

The plan also calls for 148 town homes on the Hanover portion of the site.

There would be a pond, park and waterfront trail at the southern end of the business park, as well as open space and a walking path and a smaller pond to the west of the warehouses.

The site has been designated for a large master planned mixed-use development since 2010 by both the town and the county.

The town is reviewing an amendment to its comprehensive plan that would include a review of the impact on traffic, buffers, environmental protection and design of buildings. Hanover is working on the developer’s request for a rezoning and conditional use permit.

The comprehensive plan amendment review and the county’s review of the developer’s rezoning and conditional use permit will address concerns about water quality and runoff from the large paved areas required for the business park. It also will address initial reactions from nearby residents that the warehouses will be too big as well as the impact on Hanover residents' priority that the county maintain a rural feel.

The impact on county schools also will be part of the rezoning and conditional use permit review.

In response to concerns about traffic, town and county officials are considering a ban on truck traffic and lower speed limits on Mount Hermon Road, in addition to improvements to its intersection with Route 54. They also are considering a median on Route 54.

WestDulles Properties is a commercial real estate development and investment firm that has been active in Northern Virginia, Richmond and Winchester since 1985.

In Henrico County, it developed the 12-building Byrd Center industrial park, with 596,542 square feet of space on 42 acres fronting on South Laburnum Avenue and Charles City Road.

It developed the Ruffin Mill Center office park, with four buildings totaling about 136,800 square feet on 10.5 acres along Ruffin Mill Road and Continental Boulevard in Chesterfield.

It also is developing the TradePort95 warehousing and distribution center, which will comprise three buildings totaling 1,330,000 square feet, 5 miles south of the Richmond Marine Terminal in Chesterfield.