Division over redistricting could delay enactment of revised budget until after the election

Intense division among statehouse Democrats over redistricting reform is threatening to delay the state’s spending plan - including COVID-19 relief - which could remain on hold until voters decide the fate of a constitutional amendment on redistricting Nov. 3.
Legislative leaders in the House and Senate described Wednesday a three-way deal with the governor’s office that would delay enactment of the budget until the referendum is decided next month, when Northam would send down legislation clarifying how the amendment would be enacted if it passes, or how the redistricting process will move ahead if voters reject it.
The tenuous agreement on redistricting - the process of redrawing the state's legislative and congressional districts - comes during the final lap of a special session on COVID-19 relief and police reform that has nevertheless dragged on to match the length and heft of a regular legislative session.
Redistricting became a sticking point in the negotiations of the state’s budget when senators, supportive of the proposed constitutional amendment, included language in the budget spelling out how the committee that would draw the maps would be formed and how it would conduct its business.
Opponents of the constitutional amendment, including many Democrats in the House, have said it doesn’t guarantee a non-political process for the selection of people on the redistricting committee - which they consider a key shortcoming.
Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, a key budget negotiator, said most Democrats in the House are opposed to any language that would appear to strengthen the constitutional amendment as voters head to the polls.
“I was surprised that the Senate wanted to make that part of the budget. We had a breakdown about this bill during the regular session,” Sickles said, referring to a showdown between Democrats in the House and Senate over a vote to bring the referendum to voters. “Most of our caucus, including me, are strongly against anything that would be perceived as improving it.”
Democrats and Republicans in the Senate, meanwhile, say the language is necessary to roll out the amendment in a timely fashion. Without it, they argue, the state’s redistricting process could be severely delayed, impacting next year’s primaries and elections.
Senate Finance Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said the redistricting language would not be part of the budget agreement adopted by the legislature, but “will be sent down by the governor should the constitutional amendment pass.”
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, who has formed a political action committee to push for passage of the amendment, said the governor had “committed to me, on his honor and on his word,” to propose language that reflects the Senate’s position on the redistricting amendment.
The House is expected to wrap up its work on the budget and other legislation by Friday. Upon receiving the budget, Northam has seven days to act on it, per state law. To make the timing work, the House is expected to delay communication to the governor until the end of the month or early next month, giving Northam time to wait on the results of the election to act, according to sources familiar with the agreement.
An administration official who declined to be named said the administration stepped in to “mediate” an impasse between the two chambers that threatened to further imperil the budget. Northam himself has declined to pick a side on the legislative fight, saying only he supports redistricting reform.
“We wanted the budget done as quickly as possible, but given that this has become an issue, the governor is happy to step in,” the administration official said.
The amendment
If voters approve the measure in November, the constitutional amendment would shift power over the drawing of districts from the General Assembly to a 16-member bipartisan commission of legislators and citizens. The commission would feature four lawmakers of each party from each chamber.
The changes would take effect in time for the 2021 redistricting process, which will see the state redraw political boundaries for its congressional and legislative districts, using data from the 2020 census.
In the event of an impasse over new maps, the Supreme Court of Virginia, which is made up mostly of GOP-appointed justices, would have the final say.
The measure is the result of a 2019 compromise between Democrats and Republicans that attracted broad support from both parties, with the exception of some members of the legislative Black caucus in the House.
The Democratic Party of Virginia earlier this year formally opposed the measure. Democrats opposed to the amendment argue that there are no guarantees people of color will serve on the committee drawing the maps, and that the inclusion of lawmakers on the panel goes against the goal of a nonpartisan process. They also argue that the Supreme Court of Virginia should not be the ultimate arbiter over the maps, and that it could tilt the maps to favor the GOP for a decade.
If the amendment doesn’t pass, power over the maps will remain in the hands of the Democratic majorities in the House and Senate.
