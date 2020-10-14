Division over redistricting could delay enactment of revised budget until after the election

The House is expected to wrap up its work on the budget and other legislation by Friday. Upon receiving the budget, Northam has seven days to act on it, per state law. To make the timing work, the House is expected to delay communication to the governor until the end of the month or early next month, giving Northam time to wait on the results of the election to act, according to sources familiar with the agreement.

An administration official who declined to be named said the administration stepped in to “mediate” an impasse between the two chambers that threatened to further imperil the budget. Northam himself has declined to pick a side on the legislative fight, saying only he supports redistricting reform.

“We wanted the budget done as quickly as possible, but given that this has become an issue, the governor is happy to step in,” the administration official said.

The amendment

If voters approve the measure in November, the constitutional amendment would shift power over the drawing of districts from the General Assembly to a 16-member bipartisan commission of legislators and citizens. The commission would feature four lawmakers of each party from each chamber.