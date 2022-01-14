 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DOC authorities investigating death of man in cell at Red Onion State Prison
0 Comments
breaking

DOC authorities investigating death of man in cell at Red Onion State Prison

  • 0
Red Onion State Prison

Red Onion State Prison in Wise County

 Mark Bowes

The Virginia Department of Corrections internal police unit is investigating the death of a man in his cell at Red Onion State Prison in Wise County.

Anwar Phillips was found unresponsive in his cell early in the morning on Jan. 3 and died, according to Virginia DOC spokesman Benjamin Jarvela.

He said a cause of death had not yet been determined by the medical examiner. DOC investigators contacted the commonwealth's attorney's office about the death, he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

January 14, 2022: Check out A1 Minute NOW – Navient agreed to cancel $1.7B in student loan debt; Snow will fall in Richmond on Sunday morning; Top 5 events: Jewish Food Festival, Dwight Yoakum and Richmond Symphony Lollipops concert.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News