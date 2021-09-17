DOC says Va. prisons are in worst-ever staffing crisis, seeks to improve recruitment and retention

His current job as the department's recruiter for corrections officers may be the most challenging he has faced. Although there is a signing bonus of $6,000 offered to new recruits, the headwinds against making new hires include low unemployment in Virginia and higher salaries offered at many regional jails and sheriff and police departments.

But Streat is hopeful a corner has been turned with the recent ending of enhanced federal unemployment benefits. On Tuesday, at the start of a job fair near the Deerfield Correctional Center in Capron, more than 60 people had signed up in advance to participate.

"That's more than we have seen in the last six to eight months," he said.

Of those who applied, 23 candidates showed up and by the end of the two-day job fair — where applicants were interviewed, given criminal background checks, drug screenings and physicals — all 23 were hired, he said.

If a corner has been turned, it may be in the nick of time. "This is the worst staffing crisis the department has ever seen," said Lisa Kinney, a spokeswoman for the department.

Figures available from the DOC show turnover is high. As of June this year, 30% of the security staff had been with the state two years or less and 53% five years or less.