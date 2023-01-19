 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doctors, hospitals win latest General Assembly turf battles

In this 2022 image, Del. Roxann Robinson (right), R-Chesterfield, is shown with Del. Bobby Orrock (left), R-Caroline, and Del. Buddy Fowler, R-Hanover.

In the 2023 round of two long-running General Assembly turf wars, doctors and hospitals again succeeded in fending off what they see as competition.

A bill that would have sped regulators’ review when doctors want to set up a clinic for outpatient surgery, as well as when medical facilities want to add imaging equipment, a single operating room or psychiatric beds, died when sponsor, Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, could not persuade colleagues on a Health, Welfare and Institutions subcommittee to make a motion to either approve the measure or kill it.

And Robinson’s effort to cut the time nurse practitioners need to practice under a doctor’s supervision failed on a tie vote.

HCA proposes building 60-bed hospital in Hanover

Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Stafford, who chairs the full committee, said he found the nurse practitioner-doctor standoffs frustrating.

“Both sides in this equation say they’re right, and I don’t want to say either is wrong because they’ve both dedicated their lives to public health,” he said.

Nurse practitioners can provide some care that doctors traditionally had, including prescribing medications.

“We don’t want to replace our physician colleagues,” said Alysia Pack, a Hampton Roads nurse practitioner, adding that the scope of doctors’ and nurse practitioners’ practices are different.

Bon Secours on defense after allegations of pocketing profits at expense of East End hospital

Dr. Harry Gewanter, of the Medical Society of Virginia, said nurse practitioners need to be supervised for several years before they can practice independently.

And Dr. Elizabeth Ransone told the committee that she and other physicians often practice under supervision for several more years than the current five years required for nurse practitioners in Virginia.

“Health care is in need of providers,” Robinson told the committee.

She had revised her original bill, which would have allowed nurse practitioners to practice independently once licensed, with the revision saying their period of supervision should be two years. That’s the standard in most other states, she said.

Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center files plans for $119 million expansion

Her failed bill on regulatory review would have chipped away at the protections Virginia’s certificate of public need process provides hospitals.

Virginia is one of 35 states with a certificate of public need law. The idea is to have state officials review proposals for new medical facilities, including in many states, like Virginia, imaging and outpatient surgery clinics, to make sure operators aren’t cherry-picking profitable lines of business that offset losses hospitals say they see on some core services.

Critics say the laws create effective local monopolies and keep the cost of health care high.

Brent Rawlings, senior vice president of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, said hospitals opposed the measure because it created an expedited review for only a select class of applicants.

Dave Ress (804) 649-6948

dress@timesdispatch.com

@DaveRess1 on Twitter

