Doctors, hospitals win latest General Assembly turf battles

So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow. ABOUT SNOW SEARCH For longer range weather forecasts, tune into Snow Search with Meteorologist Joe Martucci of The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch every Monday. The two looks at the weather pattern for the following week, pointing out weather trends that could bring snow and cold to the Mid-Atlantic.
In the 2023 round of two long-running General Assembly turf wars, doctors and hospitals again succeeded in fending off what they see as competition.
A bill that would have sped regulators’ review when doctors want to set up a clinic for outpatient surgery, as well as when medical facilities want to add imaging equipment, a single operating room or psychiatric beds, died when sponsor, Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, could not persuade colleagues on a Health, Welfare and Institutions subcommittee to make a motion to either approve the measure or kill it.
And
Robinson’s effort to cut the time nurse practitioners need to practice under a doctor’s supervision failed on a tie vote.
Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Stafford, who chairs the full committee, said he found the nurse practitioner-doctor standoffs frustrating.
“Both sides in this equation say they’re right, and I don’t want to say either is wrong because they’ve both dedicated their lives to public health,” he said.
Nurse practitioners can provide some care that doctors traditionally had, including prescribing medications.
“We don’t want to replace our physician colleagues,” said Alysia Pack, a Hampton Roads nurse practitioner, adding that the scope of doctors’ and nurse practitioners’ practices are different.
Dr. Harry Gewanter, of the Medical Society of Virginia, said nurse practitioners need to be supervised for several years before they can practice independently.
And Dr. Elizabeth Ransone told the committee that she and other physicians often practice under supervision for several more years than the current five years required for nurse practitioners in Virginia.
“Health care is in need of providers,” Robinson told the committee.
She had revised her original bill, which would have allowed nurse practitioners to practice independently once licensed, with the revision saying their period of supervision should be two years. That’s the standard in most other states, she said.
Her failed bill on regulatory review would have chipped away at the protections Virginia’s certificate of public need process provides hospitals.
Virginia is one of 35 states with a certificate of public need law. The idea is to have state officials review proposals for new medical facilities, including in many states, like Virginia, imaging and outpatient surgery clinics, to make sure operators aren’t cherry-picking profitable lines of business that offset losses hospitals say they see on some core services.
Critics say the laws create effective local monopolies and keep the cost of health care high.
Brent Rawlings, senior vice president of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, said hospitals opposed the measure because it created an expedited review for only a select class of applicants.
Localities with the longest life expectancy in Virginia
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Virginia
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been
on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.
Using
2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified localities with the longest life expectancy in Virginia. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Localities with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Surry County
- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #64
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #97
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Bedford County
- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #32
Lzgoss // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Spotsylvania County
- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #40
--- Quality of life rank: #30
Wikipelli // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Hanover County
- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #11
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Rockbridge County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46
--- Length of life rank: #46
--- Quality of life rank: #54
LexingtonPark // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Harrisonburg
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #66
Alma mater // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Frederick County
- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #29
AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Highland County
- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #66
--- Length of life rank: #71
--- Quality of life rank: #62
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Northumberland County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #60
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #94
Ser_Amantio_di_Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Botetourt County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #25
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Rockingham County
- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #37
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Greene County
- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #36
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Montgomery County
- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #39
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Charlottesville
- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #34
Moofpocket // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Powhatan County
- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #14
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Stafford County
- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #15
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Fauquier County
- Average life expectancy: 80 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #8
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Augusta County
- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #35
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Virginia Beach
- Average life expectancy: 80.2 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #26
gargola87 // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Fluvanna County
- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #18
Ealanghorne // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Falls Church
- Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #1
Southerngs // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Prince George County
- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #47
Raul654 // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Goochland County
- Average life expectancy: 81 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #12
Jscott // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Rappahannock County
- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #41
--- Quality of life rank: #21
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Prince William County
- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #16
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#9. York County
- Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #10
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons
#8. James City County
- Average life expectancy: 81.6 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #13
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Williamsburg
- Average life expectancy: 82.2 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #19
SKM2000 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Albemarle County
- Average life expectancy: 82.2 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #9
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Alexandria
- Average life expectancy: 83.9 years (4.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #7
ALXCHO // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Loudoun County
- Average life expectancy: 84.3 years (5.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #3
Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock
#3. Fairfax County
- Average life expectancy: 85.2 years (6.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #5
Munich // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Arlington County
- Average life expectancy: 85.3 years (6.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #2
Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Manassas Park
- Average life expectancy: 91.6 years (12.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #45
--- Length of life rank: #71
--- Quality of life rank: #20
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons