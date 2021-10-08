Document details hefty payments from Dominion Energy to media influencers and lobbyists

“We are proud of our engagement in the community as we build the most sustainable regulated energy company in the nation," Dominion spokesman Rayhan Daudani said, noting that the company complies with law requiring disclosure of who's lobbying. "Our customers do not pay for lobbying, civic, charitable giving, and advertising expenses."

The situation involving Morse at The Virginian-Pilot prompted a statement Monday from the Virginia Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, which educates journalists and the public on best journalistic practices and ethics and maintains a widely-used ethics code.

The statement said Morse's conduct was a violation of good journalistic practices.

"The SPJ Virginia Pro Chapter views Morse’s conduct — writing pro-Dominion editorials for the Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press while employed by Dominion — as a conflict of interest and a breach of journalistic ethics," the statement said. Dina Weinstein, president of the Virginia pro chapter, said it was important for its officers to point out that journalists should remain independent, avoid conflicts of interest and disclose conflicts of interest.