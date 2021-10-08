Document details hefty payments from Dominion Energy to media influencers and lobbyists

A document in the ongoing review of Dominion Energy's finances reveals hefty dollar amounts from the electric monopoly to media influencers and lobbyists.
Recipients include a columnist who wrote editorials about Dominion for a large state newspaper, former lawmakers who lobby the current ones, and the most renown political commentator in Virginia.
Dominion Energy is known to employ many lobbyists and political consultants, helping it achieve legislative success, but the document provides new details into who the company utilizes and how much it spends on consulting.
Such costs are not paid by ratepayers of Virginia's largest electric utility, but were turned over by the investor-owned company in its ongoing "triennial review" at the Virginia State Corporation Commission, a regulatory audit of the company's earnings and expenses required by law. State regulatory staff say Dominion earned above its fair profit from 2017 to 2020 and should refund more than $300 million to customers, which Dominion disputes. The case will be decided by early next year.
The filing related to lobbying and political activity was made last month and was first reported by Virginia Public Media.
The document reveals:
- Dominion paid $263,644 over four years to Gordon Morse, a political columnist at The Virginian-Pilot who had also written unsigned editorials related to Dominion Energy. The newspaper told Virginia Public Media in December, in response to VPM's questions, that it would no longer allow Morse to write unsigned editorials about Dominion. The situation drew a rebuke this week from a journalistic ethics organization.
- In addition to lobbyists the company employs, two former lawmakers were top recipients of the utility's money. Iron Ox Consulting, run by former GOP delegate John H. Rust Jr., received $264,944 during the four-year period. Former Sen. John Watkins, R-Powhatan, received $92,297 in 2020 alone to lobby for Dominion at the General Assembly. Watkins was among lobbyists who helped convince the state Senate to kill bills passed by the House aimed at restoring regulatory power over Dominion.
- The McGuireWoods law firm and its consulting operation were paid more than $1 million. Reed Smith LLP received $859,417 for consulting and lobbying. Two Capitols Consulting was paid $309,930.
- University of Virginia political science guru Larry Sabato received two payments for speeches totaling $20,542, which he gave to the university's Center for Politics.
- Dominion paid a former state education secretary, Dietra Trent, $33,054 for consulting in 2019 after her term had ended. Trent said she helped the company establish a workforce connection with Virginia HBCUs.
- Dominion paid $29,079 in 2020 to Resolute Strategies Group for consulting. Thomas Bowman, a partner in that firm, co-hosts a podcast called Transition Virginia that features interviews with elected officials, policy makers and journalists.
“We are proud of our engagement in the community as we build the most sustainable regulated energy company in the nation," Dominion spokesman Rayhan Daudani said, noting that the company complies with law requiring disclosure of who's lobbying. "Our customers do not pay for lobbying, civic, charitable giving, and advertising expenses."
The situation involving Morse at The Virginian-Pilot prompted a statement Monday from the Virginia Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, which educates journalists and the public on best journalistic practices and ethics and maintains a widely-used ethics code.
The statement said Morse's conduct was a violation of good journalistic practices.
"The SPJ Virginia Pro Chapter views Morse’s conduct — writing pro-Dominion editorials for the Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press while employed by Dominion — as a conflict of interest and a breach of journalistic ethics," the statement said. Dina Weinstein, president of the Virginia pro chapter, said it was important for its officers to point out that journalists should remain independent, avoid conflicts of interest and disclose conflicts of interest.
Morse said in an interview for this story that he hasn't billed the newspaper for his work for several years. Asked about an unsigned editorial in 2020 that defended Dominion Energy, he said he "may have" been involved but didn't remember. In the same interview he said he didn't write any unsigned editorials relating to Dominion. Reminded that The Pilot's editor, Kris Worrell, told VPM in December that he had, Morse said Worrell "absolutely was wrong."
But Worrell confirmed Thursday that Morse had done so.
Morse said he has tried to avoid conflicts during a long career of both writing Virginia newspaper editorials and working on retainer for private companies, and said someone at Dominion Energy asked him not to write about energy when he wrote editorials for The Pilot.
“Dominion didn’t want any conflicts, the newspaper didn’t want any conflicts, I didn’t want any conflicts," Morse said.
His payments from Dominion — averaging close to $66,000 annually — are a retainer for any work the company needs from him, he said, which has included working on a campaign called Strong Men & Strong Women in Virginia History and the state's Outstanding Faculty Awards.
The $20,542 in speaking fees to Sabato that he turned over to the Center for Politics is far from the only Dominion money that makes its way to the center.
The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has given the center $325,000 since 2016, according to public filings by the Dominion non-profit arm.
Sabato said he does not lobby, consult or give advice to Dominion.
Although Sabato comments regularly on politics, Dominion and its political influence are off limits for him.
"I have no expertise on Dominion for reporters or anyone else to draw upon," he said.
