Dog and cat owners will still pay license taxes

When it came to saving pet-owners a few bucks on dog or cat license taxes or having a way to track rabies vaccination, it was a no-brainer for the House of Delegates agriculture subcommittee.

It summarily killed a bill that would eliminate the fees and the current law that makes it a misdemeanor to not pay the tax.

“It’s just a nickel and dime tax that makes Virginians criminals,” the bill’s sponsor, Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, told the subcommittee.

“It’s not right for people to pay a penalty for not paying a $7 tax, and I’m not a fan of people losing their dogs because of this,” he said, referring to the Virginia Beach tax.

Opponents said they feared eliminating the tax was a first step to eliminating the licensing requirement, which is local and state officials’ main way of tracking rabies vaccinations.

“Have you ever been treated for rabies?” Del, Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, asked Anderson.

“No, I understand it is painful,” Anderson said, adding that rabies can be tracked when people report bites.

“The idea is to avoid that, by vaccinations,” Fariss said.

The subcommittee also rejected a proposal by Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Loudoun, to ban declawing cats except if needed for a therapeutic reason.

While some cat owners seek this to avoid the damage a cat can do to furniture or its owner's skin, and hope it will keep their pet from menacing songbirds, Gooditis’ bill said declawing a cat would bring a fine of $500 for a first offense, $1,000 for the second violation, and $2,500 for any additional offenses.

The subcommittee also rejected a proposal from Del. Kay Kory, D-Fairfax, which would have required the state veterinarian to certify that any supplier of dogs or cats to state colleges and universities for research or experiments had complied with all state animal welfare laws.

