 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dog and cat owners will still pay license taxes

  • 0

Adopting a pet is a big responsibility, so it’s important to be prepared for the time, energy, and costs involved.

When it came to saving pet-owners a few bucks on dog or cat license taxes or having a way to track rabies vaccination, it was a no-brainer for the House of Delegates agriculture subcommittee.

It summarily killed a bill that would eliminate the fees and the current law that makes it a misdemeanor to not pay the tax.

“It’s just a nickel and dime tax that makes Virginians criminals,” the bill’s sponsor, Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, told the subcommittee.

“It’s not right for people to pay a penalty for not paying a $7 tax, and I’m not a fan of people losing their dogs because of this,” he said, referring to the Virginia Beach tax.

People are also reading…

Indoor dog training facility Zoom Room comes to Richmond with $5 agility classes this weekend

Opponents said they feared eliminating the tax was a first step to eliminating the licensing requirement, which is local and state officials’ main way of tracking rabies vaccinations.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“Have you ever been treated for rabies?” Del, Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, asked Anderson.

“No, I understand it is painful,” Anderson said, adding that rabies can be tracked when people report bites.

Owner of pit bull that fatally mauled Richmond church deacon, 88, will not be charged criminally

“The idea is to avoid that, by vaccinations,” Fariss said.

The subcommittee also rejected a proposal by Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Loudoun, to ban declawing cats except if needed for a therapeutic reason.

While some cat owners seek this to avoid the damage a cat can do to furniture or its owner's skin, and hope it will keep their pet from menacing songbirds, Gooditis’ bill said declawing a cat would bring a fine of $500 for a first offense, $1,000 for the second violation, and $2,500 for any additional offenses.

The subcommittee also rejected a proposal from Del. Kay Kory, D-Fairfax, which would have required the state veterinarian to certify that any supplier of dogs or cats to state colleges and universities for research or experiments had complied with all state animal welfare laws.

Dave Ress (804) 649-6948

dress@timesdispatch.com

@DaveRess1 on Twitter

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ford disputes reporting on Pittsylvania County pick for battery project

Ford disputes reporting on Pittsylvania County pick for battery project

Ford Motor Co. notified Virginia that it had selected the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill for an electric battery plant prior to Gov. Glenn Youngkin scuttling the plan, according to two people with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity. Ford was also working on the site.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How does a child become a shooter?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News