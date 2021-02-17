Dominion and VDOT prepare for potential of dangerous roads and more outages Thursday into Friday

Southside Electrical Co-Op Inc. had more than four times the number of reported outages at 23,893. Of the localities served by the utility, Dinwiddie County had the largest number of outages at 4,800.

Dinwiddie authorities were to open the county's elementary school at 5 p.m. Wednesday for anyone needing shelter.

The small percentage of Dominion customers that remained without power Wednesday "might have been in difficult territory that we got to get to, to reach their homes," Daudani said.

"Maybe it's more catastrophic in terms of the scenario of the damage," he added. "It has taken a lot of work to get to this point, but we still got a lot of work ahead."

Once a repair is made, the new power pole or equipment may be less susceptible to failing during a subsequent storm — depending of course on the circumstances.