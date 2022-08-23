Dominion asks SCC to reconsider performance guarantee on offshore wind project

Dominion Energy is asking the State Corporation Commission to reconsider its performance guarantee for the utility's large offshore wind project.

On Monday, the utility company filed a motion seeking limited reconsideration of an order that was granted in early August.

As part of the company’s shift away from fossil fuels – a move also spurred by the Virginia Clean Economy Act – Dominion plans to install 176 wind turbines off the coast of Virginia could power over 600,000 homes through renewable energy.

The $9.8 billion wind farm, planned 27 miles off Virginia Beach, is the largest energy project ever undertaken in Virginia and would be the largest wind project in the country, as well as one of the biggest in the world.

On Aug. 5, the SCC granted the utility the ability to recover revenue for the project through higher rates for customers in a new clause attached to their monthly bills. Over the next 35 years, the SCC estimates that Dominion residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month could see an increase of $4.72 a month, and a peak monthly billing hike of $14.22 in 2027.

But to protect consumers from further hikes down the line, the order also included a performance guarantee for Dominion should the turbines not perform as expected.

“Customers shall be held harmless for any shortfall in energy production below an annual net capacity factor of 42%, as measured on a three-year-rolling average,” the SCC order read.

Dominion asserts in the petition that the performance agreement “exceeds the commission’s authority” and would hold the company responsible for things outside of its control.

“As currently framed, this would hold the Company responsible for events or circumstances like acts of war or terror, catastrophic weather events or changes in weather patterns, system operating constraints unrelated to the generator, such as curtailments from the grid operator or economic curtailments, and a host of other circumstances that are unrelated to whether the Company is operating the Project in a reasonable and prudent manner,” the petition reads.

Dominion maintains that the company “is not retreating” from the expectation that it will achieve an average annual net capacity factor of 42% over the 30-year life of the project, it is seeking a more “flexible” standard for the performance guarantee.

“It must be recognized that some years are likely to outperform the average and some are likely to underperform it,” the petition states.

According to Andy Farmer, a spokesperson for SCC, the organization “cannot comment on the filing” but the next step will be a commission order on the petition for reconsideration.