Dominion CEO says company failed to vet secretive anti-Youngkin PAC it donated to, asks for $200,000 back

"Although familiar with the Accountability Virginia PAC sponsors, we failed to vet sufficiently the scope of their intended activities. In as much, we have asked that our contributions be returned.

"As with any failure in terms of living up to our core values, we will learn from this and implement lessons learned going forward. We will not be giving to organizations of this nature in the future."

The ads on Facebook, Instagram, Google and Snapchat target rural areas of the state that support Youngkin, and the ads question his commitment to the Second Amendment, Axios reported.

Dominion gave $200,000 between July and September to the Accountability Virginia PAC, which is running the ads.

The Youngkin campaign on Saturday issued a statement attacking Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe and Dominion, saying they had to "call in their special interest cronies to dump obscene amounts of money into shadowy organizations in order to protect their entrenched interests."

Sunday night, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wrote on Twitter that Dominion had spent money to suppress votes to help McAuliffe win.