Dominion earnings jump in 3rd quarter

Despite a 73% surge in the cost of fuel and other energy purchases, Dominion Energy’s profits jumped 19% from last year’s level for the three months from July to September, a time in which electric use soars.

At the same time, the energy giant, parent of Virginia’s largest electric monopoly, said it is starting a “top to bottom” business review.

It said the review would stress its efforts to reduce carbon emissions while continuing to anchor its business on being a state-regulated utility.

"We plan to review value-maximizing strategic business actions, alternatives to our current business mix and capital allocation, and regulatory options which may assist customers to manage costs and provide greater predictability to our long-term, state-regulated utility value proposition,” said Bob Blue, Dominion’s chairman, president and chief executive officer.

"Our company has an incredible opportunity to invest capital in the coming years – in fact, well into the next decade

Dominion reported third quarter earnings rose to $778 million, or 91 cents a share, from $654 million for the same period last year. Revenue was up 38% to $4.39 billion.

Its spending on electric fuel and other energy sources rose to $1.22 billion from $703 million.

Its Dominion Energy Virginia electric utility’s operating earnings – the difference between revenue received and money spent – rose just 3% to $617 million in the quarter. The sale of its Hope Gas subsidiary in West Virginia and the income tax benefit from that and stronger operating earnings from its South Carolina utility fueled much of the parent company's profit rise.

“Like everyone, we are seeing inflation, supply chain limitations and higher fuel prices – all having an impact on customer rates and our balance sheet strength. We are keenly aware of the economic pressures that are affecting our customers,” he said.

For the first nine months of the year, Dominion reported profits fell to $1.04 billion from $1.95 billion last year, despite a rise in revenue to $12.26 billion from $10.08 billion,

While Dominion’s Virginia utility is its biggest unit, it operates in 15 states serving 7 million customers.