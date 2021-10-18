Dominion Energy changes course and agrees to $330 million in customer refunds in rate case

Dominion Energy, state regulatory staff and the state attorney general's office announced an agreement Monday in an ongoing review of the company's finances that will result in customer refunds because the utility earned above its fair profit.
Dominion made concessions in the proposed agreement. But because of utility-friendly laws written by the Virginia General Assembly, the utility would get to keep a lot of its excess profits.
The agreement announced Monday includes $255 million in customer refunds to be dispensed within six months if the State Corporation Commission signs off on the deal, plus an additional $75 million over three years, totaling $330 million in customer refunds. Dominion said in a news release that the typical residential customer would get back about $67.
Dominion's position has been that the company did not overearn.
The three judges of the SCC can accept, reject or modify the settlement agreement in what's called a "triennial review" of Dominion's books from 2017 through 2020.
SCC staff testimony filed last month in the case found that Dominion earned more than $1.1 billion above a fair profit over the review period. Dominion's status as a regulated monopoly allows it to earn a sizable profit for its investors, but if profits exceed what's allowed by law, the State Corporation Commission has some ability to order customer refunds or order limited rate cuts.
Under the law, customers should receive $312 million in refunds, SCC staff said last month.
Because of a 2018 law, the agreement would allow Dominion to keep $309 million of its excess earnings to pay for clean energy projects, among them two giant wind turbines on the ocean off the coast of Virginia Beach that are a test run for a large offshore wind farm Dominion hopes to develop.
The agreement also would lower electric rates by $50 million, the maximum amount allowed by the same 2018 law. This is another concession by Dominion.
In news that will please investors, the settlement would raise Dominion's return on common equity, or ability to profit on what it owns, from 9.2 percent to 9.35 percent. The company earlier this year asked for an increase to 10.8 percent.
"I appreciate the thoughtful effort of all parties in reaching an agreement that puts our customers' interests first," Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia, said in a statement. "We have a lot of work ahead as we continue to build a clean energy future in Virginia."
Had the case been litigated at the SCC, opening statements would have been Friday and testimony would have begun Monday. Parties on Friday will likely discuss the agreement in a virtual hearing.
Dominion said other parties joining the agreement are: The Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington, Costco, Direct Energy, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Walmart and the Virginia Committee for Fair Utility Rates.
Although some parties didn't sign on, no parties oppose the agreement, Dominion said.
Clean Virginia, an operation that wants to limit Dominion's ability to influence Virginia lawmakers, issued a statement from political director Lizzie Hylton thanking SCC staff, the attorney general's office, and members of the public who spoke out.
“This settlement represents a major improvement over the status quo that Virginians have suffered under for far too long," she said in the statement. "Dominion Energy is finally not getting 100% of what it wants and Virginians will get at least some of their money back from Dominion Energy.
"But until the General Assembly takes action, Virginia’s pro-monopoly laws will continue to permit Dominion to dodge any real regulation or oversight - laws that in this case prevented Virginians from having the full $1.1 billion of Dominion overcharges refunded back to them and a $212 million reduction in energy bills moving forward.”
