Dominion Energy changes course and agrees to $330 million in customer refunds in rate case

Under the law, customers should receive $312 million in refunds, SCC staff said last month.

Because of a 2018 law, the agreement would allow Dominion to keep $309 million of its excess earnings to pay for clean energy projects, among them two giant wind turbines on the ocean off the coast of Virginia Beach that are a test run for a large offshore wind farm Dominion hopes to develop.

The agreement also would lower electric rates by $50 million, the maximum amount allowed by the same 2018 law. This is another concession by Dominion.

In news that will please investors, the settlement would raise Dominion's return on common equity, or ability to profit on what it owns, from 9.2 percent to 9.35 percent. The company earlier this year asked for an increase to 10.8 percent.

"I appreciate the thoughtful effort of all parties in reaching an agreement that puts our customers' interests first," Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia, said in a statement. "We have a lot of work ahead as we continue to build a clean energy future in Virginia."