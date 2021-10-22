Dominion Energy declines to say if PAC returned money as requested

Dominion Energy said Monday that it asked for money back from a federal political action committee that attacked GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin. Friday, Dominion leadership declined to say if the Dominion PAC received that money back or not.

The company also declined to answer questions about exactly how much it gave to the federal PAC, or say which particular people Dominion had made the request to for a refund.

"We don’t have any further comment on the PAC contribution," Dominion spokesman Rayhan Daudani said.

A report Dominion was required to file with the Virginia Department of Elections last weekend showed that the electric utility's PAC had given $200,000 to a secretive operation called Accountability Virginia PAC. That Democratic-affiliated PAC used the money to run ads attacking Youngkin from the right in rural areas of Virginia where his support is stronger, giving the appearance that conservatives were unhappy with Youngkin's stance on gun rights, Axios reported in September.