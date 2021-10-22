Dominion Energy declines to say if PAC returned money as requested

Dominion Energy said Monday that it asked for money back from a federal political action committee that attacked GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin. Friday, Dominion leadership declined to say if the Dominion PAC received that money back or not.
The company also declined to answer questions about exactly how much it gave to the federal PAC, or say which particular people Dominion had made the request to for a refund.
"We don’t have any further comment on the PAC contribution," Dominion spokesman Rayhan Daudani said.
A report Dominion was required to file with the Virginia Department of Elections last weekend showed that the electric utility's PAC had given $200,000 to a secretive operation called Accountability Virginia PAC. That Democratic-affiliated PAC used the money to run ads attacking Youngkin from the right in rural areas of Virginia where his support is stronger, giving the appearance that conservatives were unhappy with Youngkin's stance on gun rights, Axios reported in September.
On Monday, Dominion Energy CEO Bob Blue apologized in an email to company employees, saying Dominion failed to properly vet the PAC and was asking for its money back.
“Although familiar with the Accountability Virginia PAC sponsors, we failed to vet sufficiently the scope of their intended activities. In as much, we have asked that our contributions be returned," Blue wrote in the email.
While the report showed Dominion had given $200,000 to the PAC as of Sept. 30, it's unclear if Dominion gave any other donations between that time and the time the report became public last week. Daudani wouldn't clarify that on Friday.
While Dominion Energy is a major Virginia campaign donor to Republicans and Democrats, the acknowledgement from Blue of a mistake was a rare admission for the company.
The revelations riled many Republicans and Youngkin, who referred to Dominion Energy as "special-interest cronies" and said that if he's elected governor he'd "stand up" to Virginia's largest electric utility and push for customer refunds due to excess Dominion profit.
He's in a close race with Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Nov. 2 election, with early voting under way.
