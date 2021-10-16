Dominion Energy gave $200k to secretive PAC attacking Youngkin from the right

Big league political influencer Dominion Energy donated $200,000 to a secretive PAC attacking GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, a new filing shows.

The money from Dominion's PAC went to Accountability Virginia PAC in Washington, according to a public filing this weekend by Dominion with the Virginia Department of Elections.

The political news outlet Axios reported in late September that the Accountability Virginia operation has ties to Democratic activists and is funding an ad campaign in which the Democrats pose as conservatives "to drive a wedge between the Republican candidate for Virginia governor and his core voters."

The ads on Facebook, Instagram, Google and Snapchat target rural areas of the state that support Youngkin, and the ads question his commitment to the Second Amendment, Axios reported.

Dominion gave $200,000 between July and September to the PAC running the ads.

Youngkin's campaign said Democrats are desperate.