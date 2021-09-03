Dominion Energy overcharged customers by $1.2 billion since 2015, utility expert says

Dominion Energy overcharged its Virginia customers $1.2 billion since 2015, according to testimony filed Friday by a utility expert in an ongoing review of energy monopoly’s finances.

The testimony filed at the Virginia State Corporation Commission came from Heather Bailey, an Austin, Texas-based consultant and former utility executive and regulator. The testimony was submitted by the environmental group Appalachian Voices, which is represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center in Charlottesville.

Dominion Energy will file a response to the testimony in the coming weeks. A final hearing in the case, known as a “triennial review,” is set for late October.

“Unfortunately, the law prevents the commission from returning all the $1.2 billion to customers,” said Will Cleveland, senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center. “They can only get a fraction of that back at best.”

The commission can’t order any refund of excess profits Dominion earned in 2015 or 2016 because of a Dominion-backed 2018 law called the Grid Transformation and Security Act, Cleveland said.