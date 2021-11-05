Dominion Energy's wind farm costs to customers jumps from $8 billion to $10 billion, CEO says

"When we announced the project in September of 2019, the original pre-engineering and pre-RFP estimated cost was approximately $8 billion," Blue said on the investors call. "Since that time, through the process of detailed engineering and most importantly through competitive solicitations of all components and services, we've now developed a detailed budget of approximately $10 billion."

The reason for the increased cost, Blue said, included commodity pressures across various industries and completing a conceptual design and stakeholder engagement for the onshore transmission route that will bring electricity created by the turbines to power up to 660,000 homes.

Dominion uses natural gas, coal, oil, nuclear and other methods to create electricity. The 2020 law mandates major construction of wind and solar plants as Virginia transitions to clean energy to reduce pollution.

The wind project would decrease Virginia's reliance on fossil fuels for electricity production. Dominion estimates the average residential customer would pay a net average of $4 per month more for the wind farm.

Blue said Dominion also expects that savings from future tax-credit legislation would reduce customer costs.