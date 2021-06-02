Dominion enters race for lieutenant governor with $100k donation to Ayala, who had said she would not take its money

Political heavyweight Dominion Energy emerged in the crowded Democratic race for lieutenant governor in the final weeks, giving $100,000 to a candidate who once said she’d never take its money.

By accepting the money, Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, reversed course on prior statements she made to two groups who asked her not to accept money from Virginia’s largest regulated electric utility. The pair of $50,000 donations were disclosed in a report she filed Tuesday with the Virginia Department of Elections a week before the June 8 primary.

Ayala’s campaign did not respond to a request for an interview with her.

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, another top contender in the race for the Democratic nomination, who is one of the most outspoken lawmakers on Dominion’s political influence, had no comment.

The campaign of former Fairfax County NAACP chairman Sean Perryman issued a statement calling for campaign finance reform, an issue Democratic leaders in the legislature shut down earlier this year.