The high fuel costs that Dominion Energy says could make ratepayers' bills jump may not have that effect, under a plan it detailed for the State Corporation Commission.

Under the plan, customers would get a break – for a benchmark 1,000 kilowatt-hour monthly bill, now $137, amounting to $6.79. The impact would vary proportionately for customers using more or less power than that benchmark.

The SCC agreed to let Dominion cut customer bills on an interim basis while it considers the plan.

That means the interim fuel rate drops from 3.5377 cents per kilowatt-hour (the amount of electricity that 10 100-watt lightbulbs use if left on for an hour) to 2.8587 cents.

But to make that reduction work, Dominion plans to ask the SCC to approve a financial deal under which it would spread out the full effect of this year’s high fuel costs over several years.

Doing that would mean an approximately $2.50 a month addition to that 1,000 kilowatt-hour monthly bill beginning in January, according to a commission summary of Dominion’s request.

The SCC would have to approve that plan to make sure it would not diminish the utility’s ability to provide electricity reliably, that its forecasts of costs and calculation of unrecovered costs from the current year are accurate and that the proposal is fair to ratepayers.

Virginia regulatory law says Dominion and other electric monopolies should pass on the cost of fuel directly to customers on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

The company expects to be hit by a $2.29 billion bill for the natural gas, coal, oil and nuclear fuel it uses to keep its electricity generators spinning, as well as for purchases of electricity from other utilities, over the 12 months beginning July 1. On top of that, it will incur a bit more than $1.27 billion in fuel costs for the 12 months ending June 30.

If it were to cover that in full with its fuel cost surcharge, a 1,000 kilowatt-hour bill would rise by $7.92, the SCC summary said.

From the Archives: Richmond buildings that are no longer around