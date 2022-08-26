Dominion riders bring 15% boost to bills this year

When Shakespeare’s Hamlet said “There are more things in heaven and earth … than are dreamt of in your philosophy” he could have been talking about Virginians’ electric bills.

That’s because there are two dozen moving pieces that determine the price per kilowatt-hour Dominion Energy’s customers pay, even though the biggest single chunk of their bills has been frozen at 1992 levels.

The 13 adjustments that the State Corporation Commission has approved so far this year add $18.78 to the benchmark monthly residential customer bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours. That is a 15.6% bump over what someone would have paid for the same amount of electricity for their final 2021 monthly bill, a Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis of regulatory filings shows.

Some of these “rate adjustment clauses” or riders amount to pennies a month – but this year saw much bigger bites for two: the fuel factor that’s meant to cover the cost of natural gas, coal and nuclear fuel the company burns to spin its generators and the first of what will be 35 years-worth to cover the cost of the huge offshore wind farm the company wants to build 27 miles off the Virginia Beach shore.

An additional 11 are pending – and a new round for riders that took effect earlier this year will begin flowing in at the State Corporation Commission next month.

And there are bigger ones to come.

***

It will cost some $9.8 billion to erect 176 giant wind turbines in the ocean, 27 miles off Virginia Beach, where Dominion says they’ll generate enough power for 660,000 homes when all are spinning at their peak performance levels – as well as the wires to bring the power to a substation several miles inland.

Dominion’s customers will be paying off that cost for 35 years – though if they did so only for the four years of actual construction, that rider would exceed $40 a month for that period, a Times-Dispatch analysis suggests. This approach of spreading the cost out tracks the way companies pay for big investments – by financing them over long periods of time.

Not all of the actual cost will fall on ratepayers – Dominion projects that savings on the cost of fuel, since wind is free, will ease the impact.

So, instead of a rider that would otherwise amount to $17.26 a month for that benchmark 1,000 kilowatt-hour bill at the projected peak in 2027, that offsetting savings from using wind to make electricity reduces the impact on that 1,000 kilowatt-hour monthly bill by $3.04, bringing the projected actual rider’s impact on the benchmark monthly bill to $14.22.

But the rider won’t dip below the $1.45 that takes effect Sept. 1 until 2048, according to an analysis by SCC staff. At that point, covering that year’s portion of the project's cost would amount to a $7.37 chunk of the 1,000 kilowatt-hour bill, but it would be offset by a projected savings from that free wind of $6.18.

The bigger hit in September’s bill will come from a rider to cover the first year costs for relicensing Dominion’s Surry and North Anna nuclear plants. This is the first bite of more than 30 projects that will cost a total of $3.9 billion and are intended to keep the 50- and 44-year old workhorses of Dominion’s electric system operating for 20 more years, by ensuring that they continue to meet Nuclear Regulatory Commission safety and engineering standards.

As of Sept, 1, the relicensing rider will mean a $2.11 a month increase on a benchmark 1,000 kilowatt-hour bill, covering the initial bill for the Surry and North Anna work of $106.7 million.

But Dominion will continue to charge the rider for another 29 years, and include covering a peak bill of more than $336 million in 2032. That requirement will remain above $300 million through 2036 and above $200 million through 2044, which means the monthly impact of these projects on ratepayers’ bills will remain above this year’s charge for decades.

***

The number of riders has grown since 2007, when the General Assembly told the SCC to resume regulating electric utilities, ending Virginia’s experiment with the idea that having companies that generate electricity compete for customers would bring bills down.

At the time, Dominion’s “base rate” – its charge for operating and maintaining existing, paid-for power stations and the wires that bring juice to customers – accounted for about two-thirds of a customer’s bill.

Most of the rest was what’s called a fuel factor rider, an add-on adjusted every year that passes the utility’s costs for buying coal, natural gas, nuclear fuel and, at the time, oil for its generating plants on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

Since then, riders to cover the cost of new facilities, such as the Brunswick County, Bear Garden and Greensville gas-fired generating plants, as well as the offshore wind project, the company’s program to bury power lines, its modernization of its grid of high voltage transmission lines and slew of solar, energy efficiency and environmental programs, have changed that balance.

Now, base rates, which Dominion calculates at $60.93 a month of that benchmark 1,000 kilowatt hour bill, account for 45% of what customers pay. The rest comes from riders – including riders to cover the cost of cleaning up coal ash ponds at four old coal-fired plants, building and buying solar facilities and burying power lines, on top of the offshore wind, fuel factor, nuclear projects and combined cycle gas plants.

***

It is the nature of the projects that speak to the reason for the basic shift in what base rates and riders charge, said Dominion spokesman Aaron Ruby.

First, there’s the billions of dollars involved – the offshore wind project is the largest in Dominion’s history, while the work needed to relicense Surry and North Anna will also run into the billions.

Then, there’s the question of new technology and the uncertain, ever-moving target of developing renewable energy. It can take years for Dominion or the developer of one of the solar facilities it buys to nail down permits and refine a final plan before the end cost of one of these can really be known. The still-developing work on battery banks and the complicated engineering required to make sure the ebb and flow of power from generators affected by clouds and calm air doesn’t crash an electric grid also can make cost accounting a running challenge, to say nothing of the price of fuel, Ruby said.

Riders change every year, after a fresh look at the actual costs Dominion incurred and its latest projections for the year ahead.

They also include a State Corporation Commission review of the profit that Dominion, as a monopoly supplier of power, should be allowed to earn from its investment.

This is currently a bit above 9% - 9 cents on the dollar - a Times-Dispatch review of filings for the riders found. That’s about in the middle of the 8% to 10% range Pennsylvania State University’s energy engineering department has said American utilities are typically allowed.

From Dominion’s point of view, the result is that riders more precisely matching the cost of the plants and wires that produce and deliver electricity than more traditional regulatory approaches, which looked at the entirety of a utility’s holdings, Ruby said.

That annual review by the SCC of each project’s costs and what profit rate will assure investors will continue to finance Dominion’s investments by buying its bonds and shares while not gouging ratepayers, he said. Being more timely with adjustments ultimately saves customers money, the company argues.

It also means more transparency, Ruby said.

***

But consumer advocates and some legislators beg to differ.

The riders all allow what insiders of Virginia’s regulatory battles call a “true-up.”

That means the annual review includes a look at what Dominion actually spent in any one year versus what it had projected it would spend in order to justify the previous year’s rider.

If Dominion misses, so that it falls short of the profit that the SCC approved it to earn, the 2007 re-regulation of electric rates says it can recoup that shortfall.

“Riders lock in a rate of return,” said Will Cleveland, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, who closely tracks utility regulation and has for many years intervened in SCC proceedings.

The old approach, a general rate case, essentially set a target for utilities’ profits. If they missed, but were within a band above or below that target, that was a hit or a gain for stockholders. It was only if they ended up far from the target profit rate that they could ask, and the SCC could consider, allowing them to recover any shortfall in future rates – or trim the rates they were allowed to charge going forward, he said.

Riders, that is, shift all the risk of missing a profit target to ratepayers and away from stockholders, he said. The old approach aimed to strike balance – fair rates for customers, a fair level of risk for stockholders.

“I remain profoundly bothered by General Assembly legislation – often written by regulated utilities - which asserts that certain policies are in the public interest,” said Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan. He put air quotes around the word "regulated" and used the formal language in the state code that says the SCC must automatically assume that offshore wind is in the public interest.

“These bills turn regulation on its head by undercutting and even preventing real SCC regulatory oversight of utilities – the very reason the Commission was founded 120 years ago,” Ware said.

Ware has argued for more traditional regulatory approaches, without much success in a General Assembly that listens closely to Dominion’s high-profile lobbying efforts and that has long been a major contributor to campaign war-chests - $4.58 million to candidates and party caucuses for the 2021 legislative elections, according to state Department of Elections filings compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project.

But critics have also stepped into the money and politics arena: for the 2021 election, the biggest, Charlottesville investor Michael Bills and the Clean Virginia political action committee he founded gave $5.1 million.

Clean Virginia was among those arguing that the SCC should set performance standards for Dominion’s offshore wind project, to make sure that customers would not be hit with bigger bills if the turbines did not operate as efficiently as Dominion promised. The SCC decision to set such a standard has prompted a company appeal that said the standard is untenable and that if it is imposed as ordered, the company would stop all work on the project.

“The complexifying that occurs by dividing utility rates into separate elements – base rates and ever more riders – makes it harder to follow and therefore, to discern, what is occurring,” Ware noted.

He doesn’t believe the rider approach brings the transparency the company says it does.

But even on the question of transparency, riders – “RACs” to the insiders, for revenue adjustment clauses - get complicated, said Carmen Bingham, who tracks energy issues for the Virginia Poverty Law Center.

The process of reviewing and revising riders “clarifies the costs for capital projects as it only relates to the cost of that particular project, and those RACs are trued up every year. Therefore, there is a simplicity and pure understanding of what the costs are for that specific project,” she said.

But the impact from riders falls into the shadows, too she said.

“While the RAC is specific to the project, that RAC continues through the life of the project," she said. "In other states, RACs are used to start projects in order for the utility to attract the capital needed for that project, but then the RAC is absorbed into the base rate and removed as a separate additional charge, typically once the project is actually fully operational."

But what Dominion’s base rate covers is unclear, since the SCC hasn't fully reviewed and updated it since 1992. “For all we know, we are paying for capital costs of pre-RAC generation facilities, poles and lines that have long since been recovered by the utility,” she said.

In addition, “the true cost of service is not fully reviewed by the SCC because the legislative directive is to review the need for each RAC separately,” she said.

Dominion says the base rate also captures recent and continuing investment in the wires that run through neighborhoods, repairs after storms and maintenance of the system.

Consumer advocates are still skeptical

“Simply, the utility receives more compensation than the benefit is worth to the consumer,” Bingham said. “Price is higher than it should be as it reflects a Lexus luxury price when we are getting a regular Toyota.”