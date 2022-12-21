Dominion seeks rate surcharge for offshore wind project

Dominion Energy customers’ bills would go up again next September to pay for continuing work on the electric monopoly’s offshore wind farm, filings with the State Corporation Commission show.

Dominion’s new request would boost a benchmark monthly bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity by $3.29, if the SCC approves.

That should generate some $271 million the company said it needs for the project through August 2024.

That revenue requirement is slated to keep growing, reaching a peak of $796 million in 2027, Dominion’s filings show. After that point, the requirement declines, and turns negative after 2044.

But so far, it doesn’t look as if the Dominion customers would have to cover any cost overruns for the offshore wind project.

Dominion's filings say the 176-turbine project, which will generate enough electricity to power as many as 660,000 homes when it comes online in 2026, remains on budget, at $9.8 billion.

Earlier this month, the SCC approved a proposal under which ratepayers would cover any overruns up to $10.3 billion and would split the cost of any additional overruns to $11.3 billion with the company.

That replaced a tough performance standard the commission ordered when it approved a September 2022 surcharge to cover costs so far for the offshore wind project. That surcharge translates to $4.72 on a benchmark monthly bill for 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity.

In its latest filings, Grant T. Hollett, Dominion's director for offshore wind, said construction and equipment spending is running about 6% below budget.

The main reason is Dominion’s efforts to hedge the financial impact of contracts quoted in euros, he said. The euro has gained in value versus the dollar by about 7% over the year, but at one point was up 18% over last year’s level.

Currently, the company is completing near-shore geological surveys and is surveying for any unexploded mines, bombs or other ordnance, Hollett said.

It is also surveying rights of way, including delineating wetlands, for the power lines needed to connect the offshore wind farm with its statewide grid.

Engineering and design for the wind turbines, their foundations on the ocean floor some 25 miles off Virginia Beach and the substations that will be built offshore, is continuing, Hollett said.

Contractors are cutting steel for those offshore substations, and manufacturing of the miles of high voltage cable that will run underwater from the wind farm to shore has started, he said. Substations manage voltage moving through a power company's lines and include critical safety equipment for the grid.

The offshore wind farm is a central element in Dominion's plan to achieve net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions across its 15-state operation by 2050.

Carbon dioxide and methane emissions are key drivers of climate change.

When the wind farm is up and running it will replace electric generation that produces as much as 5 million tons of carbon dioxide a year. Dominion says that is the equivalent of planting more than 80 million trees or removing 1 million gasoline-powered cars from the road.

