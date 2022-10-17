 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dominion sets $1.27 billion solar plan

  • 0
IP-Dominion solar panels at Louisa County solar farm

Dominion’s solar farm in Louisa County, just outside the Town of Louisa, has 20 megawatt production.

 Ike Parrish

Wind and solar power supplied 10% of the world’s electricity for the first time in 2021, according to new data. 

Dominion Energy plans a solar energy program that will generate more than 800 megawatts of power, enough to power more than 200,000 homes.

The company's $1.27 billion investment in the program will add 38 cents a month to a benchmark 1,000 kilowatt hour residential customer’s bill, if approved by the State Corporation Commission.

The program, the utility monopoly’s third annual effort under the Virginia Clean Economy Act, includes a 20 megawatt operation in eastern Henrico County, acquired from Vega Renewables, and a 20 megawatt facility in Powhatan County by U.S. Route 60, acquired from North Ridge Powhatan Solar LLC.

Dominion riders bring 15% boost to bills this year

The biggest facility is the Courthouse Solar project in Charlotte County, which will generate 167 megawatts on 1,350 acres southwest of Charlotte Court House and south of Virginia Route 40. It is buying this from Michigan-based NOVI Energy.

People are also reading…

In all, the plan calls for Dominion to buy or build nine solar facilities and one energy storage operation – basically large-scale batteries – that can pump some of 500 megawatts of electricity into the state grid.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

They'll be built and put into operation between 2023 and 2025.

SCC formally OKs Dominion's interim 12% bill increase for rising fuel prices

In addition, Dominion will buy 300 megwatts of power from 13 facilities owned by other operators. The annual cost of these is in addition to the $1.37 billion investment.

These agreements were awarded through a competitive bidding process, Dominion said.

"These projects are another big step in delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy to our customers," said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia.

Offshore wind project at a crossroads, Dominion argues

"The clean energy transition is bringing jobs and economic opportunity to communities across Virginia, and it's reducing fuel costs for our customers,” he said.

Dominion said construction should support nearly 4,800 jobs and generate more than $920 million in economic benefits across Virginia.

PHOTOS: 182-acre solar power development in Hanover

Anthem Inc. unveils a 182-acre solar power development in Hanover County Fri., Sept. 18, 2020. 

1 of 10

dress@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6948

Twitter: @daveress1

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Investigation into Turkey coal mine explosion to be expanded

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News