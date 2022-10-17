Dominion sets $1.27 billion solar plan

Dominion Energy plans a solar energy program that will generate more than 800 megawatts of power, enough to power more than 200,000 homes.

The company's $1.27 billion investment in the program will add 38 cents a month to a benchmark 1,000 kilowatt hour residential customer’s bill, if approved by the State Corporation Commission.

The program, the utility monopoly’s third annual effort under the Virginia Clean Economy Act, includes a 20 megawatt operation in eastern Henrico County, acquired from Vega Renewables, and a 20 megawatt facility in Powhatan County by U.S. Route 60, acquired from North Ridge Powhatan Solar LLC.

The biggest facility is the Courthouse Solar project in Charlotte County, which will generate 167 megawatts on 1,350 acres southwest of Charlotte Court House and south of Virginia Route 40. It is buying this from Michigan-based NOVI Energy.

In all, the plan calls for Dominion to buy or build nine solar facilities and one energy storage operation – basically large-scale batteries – that can pump some of 500 megawatts of electricity into the state grid.

They'll be built and put into operation between 2023 and 2025.

In addition, Dominion will buy 300 megwatts of power from 13 facilities owned by other operators. The annual cost of these is in addition to the $1.37 billion investment.

These agreements were awarded through a competitive bidding process, Dominion said.

"These projects are another big step in delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy to our customers," said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia.

"The clean energy transition is bringing jobs and economic opportunity to communities across Virginia, and it's reducing fuel costs for our customers,” he said.

Dominion said construction should support nearly 4,800 jobs and generate more than $920 million in economic benefits across Virginia.