Dominion sets $1.27 billion solar plan

Dominion Energy plans a solar energy program that will generate more than 800 megawatts of power, enough to power more than 200,000 homes.
The company's $1.27 billion investment in the program will add 38 cents a month to a benchmark 1,000 kilowatt hour residential customer’s bill, if approved by the State Corporation Commission.
The program, the utility monopoly’s third annual effort under the Virginia Clean Economy Act, includes a 20 megawatt operation in eastern Henrico County, acquired from Vega Renewables, and a 20 megawatt facility in Powhatan County by U.S. Route 60, acquired from North Ridge Powhatan Solar LLC.
The biggest facility is the Courthouse Solar project in Charlotte County, which will generate 167 megawatts on 1,350 acres southwest of Charlotte Court House and south of Virginia Route 40. It is buying this from Michigan-based NOVI Energy.
In all, the plan calls for Dominion to buy or build nine solar facilities and one energy storage operation – basically large-scale batteries – that can pump some of 500 megawatts of electricity into the state grid.
"The clean energy transition is bringing jobs and economic opportunity to communities across Virginia, and it's reducing fuel costs for our customers,” he said.
Dominion said construction should support nearly 4,800 jobs and generate more than $920 million in economic benefits across Virginia.
Jeff Ricketts, president of Anthem BlueCross BlueShield of Virginia, listens to Gov. Ralph Northam as Anthem Inc. unveils a 182-acre solar power development in Hanover County Friday, September 18, 2020.
SunEnergy1, a North Carolina developer of solar energy projects, will have this array on Mechanicsville Turnpike fully operational later this year. Anthem Inc. has agreed to buy power under a 15-year deal.
Anthem Inc. unveils a 182-acre solar power development in Hanover County Fri., Sept. 18, 2020.
Anthem Inc. unveiled a 182-acre solar power development in Hanover County Friday, September 18, 2020.
Anthem Inc. unveiled a 182-acre solar power development in Hanover County Friday, September 18, 2020.
Aerial photo of Anthem Inc.'s a 182-acre solar power development in Hanover County on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Aerial photo of Anthem Inc.'s a 182-acre solar power development in Hanover County on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Aerial photo of Anthem Inc.'s a 182-acre solar power development in Hanover County on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Aerial photo of Anthem Inc.’s a 182-acre solar power development in Hanover County on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Aerial photo of Anthem Inc.'s a 182-acre solar power development in Hanover County on Friday, September 18, 2020.
