Driver caught going nearly 100 mph over speed limit on I-64, police say

The Virginia State Police pulled over a Norfolk driver who was going 152 mph in a 55 mph zone over the weekend.

The unnamed driver was on Interstate 64 when they put the pedal to the metal. The person has been charged with reckless driving by speed, a Class I misdemeanor, according to Michelle Anaya, a state police spokesperson.

The driver was issued a summons to appear in court in October.

Anaya said last month that speeding has become more prevalent since the pandemic, along with other aggressive behavior by drivers.

“It is very common now for troopers to pull people over for speeding in triple digits,” Anaya said as she spoke about a series of violent incidents on local highways. “In the past, every once in a while you’d get someone speeding over 100, now it’s three to four tickets a day for someone speeding between 100 and 130.”

Those who are caught traveling at speeds higher than 85 mph or going 20 mph above the posted speed limit will have a reckless driving conviction on their Department of Motor Vehicles record for 11 years.