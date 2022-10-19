Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia

A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic.

The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.

Nelson Smith, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services, flagged the drugs in a webinar in late September.

“There’s a new synthetic opioid that’s popping up all over the country that’s three times as strong as fentanyl,” said Smith. “And just this past summer we found it in one of our small communities in Virginia.”

The drugs Smith is referencing were recovered by the sheriff’s office in Campbell County, just south of Lynchburg.

Nitazenes have been linked to at least three deaths in Virginia so far, a number that medical examiners believe to be an undercount. That’s because state forensics labs can’t readily identify the new synthetics like they can fentanyl, heroin and more commonly seen drugs.

As a result, nitazenes are only identified when the state contracts an outside testing agency for a toxicology report. Each test the state requests can cost hundreds of dollars, said Kathrin Hobron, forensic epidemiologist for the Virginia Department of Health.

“Staying on top of the new drugs that are emerging is a big challenge for toxicologists,” said Hobron. “Sometimes we’ll test if there are novel drugs on site, but it’s not common.”

Nitazene overdoses can also be more deadly. The synthetics are believed to be more resistant to overdose-reversing medications like naloxone, a drug widely regarded as a lifesaver in the field of addiction medicine.

But because the drugs are more potent, they may require several doses of naloxone to actually reverse an overdose, according to early research on nitazenes published by the CDC.

“We don't know that they’re resistant, we just don’t know what the protocols are for using naloxone for these other drugs,” said Michelle Peace, forensic toxicologist at Virginia Commonwealth University.

“The protocols were really developed for opioids like heroin,” said Peace. “We had an understanding that fentanyl had more potency, so it might need more naloxone, but for something like the nitazenes, we don’t know what the protocol is.”

Peace said that it’s become far easier to find and buy synthetic drugs online by way of forums, and that the more powerful nitazenes are attractive to users who have become tolerant of other opioids, even fentanyl.

“The piece that the public needs to know is that they can’t really trust what they’re buying on the internet. That sounds like it should be obvious, but it’s not,” said Peace.

Opioid deaths have spiked significantly in Virginia since the start of the pandemic. The state recorded 2,667 fatal overdoses in 2021, with an estimated 76% linked to fentanyl/opioids. Richmond had the highest death rate statewide, according to Department of Health data. In 2021, the city had 258 overdose deaths. Of those, 237, or 92%, were linked to opioids.

Commissioner Smith, who was appointed in January by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, described Virginia’s opioid epidemic as “trending in a terrible direction.”

Lauren Cunningham, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services, said in a statement that "while DBHDS has not issued any public health advisories about nitazenes specifically, DBHDS is concerned about these synthetic opioids as some analogs are reportedly up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl. Often, it is used unknowingly as they are mixed with another drug."

Cunningham said that naloxone is still an effective treatment, although multiple doses may be required to reverse an overdose.

Smith has set an agency target of reducing opioid related deaths by 20 percent within three years, which would return the state to pre-pandemic overdose levels.

So far the organization has seen a slight reduction in overdose deaths, 8.5 percent, when comparing the first quarters of 2021 and 2022.