Nearly 6,000 miles separates Richmond from Turkey and Syria, the ground zero of last week's devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake. Yet the heartbreak and agony is hitting close to home.

As first responders spend hundreds of hoping-against-hope hours sifting through rubble to find life, the death toll, as of Friday, has risen to more than 22,000 in the two nations as images continue to circulate around the globe of thousands buried in the ruins, homeless and the hungry in the streets, and the injured and broken awaiting aid.

As the humanitarian crisis unfolded, 25-year-old Ali Haynes Ansari, of Richmond, watched as his family braved unfathomable conditions in Turkey.

“I’ve talked to my sister today,” said Ansari. “She said the house they stayed in is OK, but I cannot say they are safe.”

Ansari said his family arrived in Turkey only about five years ago after arriving as refugees from war-torn Afghanistan. After trying to find a safe haven in a number of countries, he said his mother, father, two brothers and sister settled in a town south of the city of Adana when the earthquake hit.

“I lived there before for three and a half years, but I was born in Afghanistan too,” he said. “I know physically my family is okay, but it’s been 10 years since I’ve seen them.”

Ansari, who has spent his life documenting and working with other refugees, said the other enemy is the unknown.

“We hope we can go there and maybe I can see my family again but they have nowhere to go,” Ansari said. “They can’t go back to Afghanistan or Turkey. Right now they’re doing fine, but know what could happen.”

University of Richmond Professor Kumas Abdullah knows firsthand. He recalled attending college in Istanbul 20 years ago when another 7.0 magnitude ripped through the country.

“It’s a bizarre feeling because I was there years ago when this all happened,” said Abdullah . “It reminds me of those days hearing those crazy noises coming from the earth. It was so heavy and loud.

"I thought I was going to die," he recalled.

Abdullah, 45, described the fear and confusion of living in Turkey in 1999 as the crust of the earth literally buckled under his feet. People retreated from their homes to find safety. Buildings more than 15-stories high collapsed. Phone lines went dead. Bridges snapped.

“It just felt like we were trapped,” said Abdullah. “You cannot reach anyone, you can’t call, amenities like electricity, water are all gone. It takes time to recover ...”

Although Abdullah lives in Richmond, his mother and father are in Istanbul.

“They’re fine, but the fear is still there,” he said. “When you see all those things happen, people's bodies are buried underneath buildings, the debris and dust. You can’t help but be fearful.”

Turkey’s disaster-management agency said more than 19,300 people had been confirmed dead and more than 77,000 injured.

More than 3,300 have been confirmed killed in Syria, bringing the total number of dead to more than 22,000. The bodies of more than 700 Syrians killed in Turkey have been repatriated since Monday for burial, Syrian opposition official Mazen Alloush said.

Some 12,000 buildings in Turkey have either collapsed or sustained serious damage. Although the United States and United Nations were quick to send their relief efforts, organizations like the Council on American-Islamic Relations plead for other countries to do more.

“The devastating earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria left thousands dead and many thousands more in need," said CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad. We urge all American Muslims and the broader public to increase their support for the heroes working to assist those affected by the earthquake."

Some organizations in the Richmond region have lent have stepped in time of need. Groups such as the Islamic Center of Virginia who hosted a clothing and fund drive in Chesterfield Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Photos: Scenes from Turkey and Syria as earthquake death toll reaches 20,000