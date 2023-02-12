Nearly 6,000 miles separates Richmond from Syria and Turkey, the ground zero of last week's devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Yet the heartbreak and agony are hitting close to home.

As first responders spend hundreds of hours sifting through the rubble for signs of life, the death toll as of Sunday had risen to more than 33,000 in the two nations as images continue to circulate around the globe of people buried in the ruins, the homeless and the hungry in the streets, and the injured awaiting aid.

As the humanitarian crisis unfolded, Ali Haynes Ansari, 25, of Richmond watched as his family braved unfathomable conditions in Turkey.

“I’ve talked to my sister today,” Ansari said. “She said the house they stayed in is okay, but I cannot say they are safe.”

Ansari said his family arrived in Turkey only about five years ago as refugees from war-torn Afghanistan. After trying to find a haven in a number of countries, he said his sister, mother, father and two brothers had settled in a town south of the city of Adana before the earthquake hit.

“I lived there before for three-and-a-half years, but I was born in Afghanistan, too,” he said. “I know physically my family is okay, but it’s been 10 years since I’ve seen them.”

Ansari, who has spent his life documenting and working with other refugees, said the other enemy is the unknown.

“We hope we can go there and maybe I can see my family again, but they have nowhere to go,” Ansari said. “They can’t go back to Afghanistan or Turkey. Right now, they’re doing fine, but know what could happen.”

University of Richmond professor Abdullah Kumas knows firsthand. He was attending college in Istanbul 20 years ago when a magnitude 7 quake ripped through Turkey.

“It’s a bizarre feeling because I was there years ago when this all happened,” Kumas said. “It reminds me of those days hearing those crazy noises coming from the earth. It was so heavy and loud.

"I thought I was going to die," he recalled.

Kumas, 45, described the fear and confusion of that day in 1999, when the crust of the earth buckled under his feet. People retreated from their homes to find safety. Buildings more than 15 stories high collapsed. Phone lines went dead. Bridges snapped.

“It just felt like we were trapped,” Kumas said. “You cannot reach anyone, you can’t call; amenities like electricity, water are all gone. It takes time to recover.”

Although Kumas lives in Richmond, his mother and father are in Istanbul.

“They’re fine, but the fear is still there,” he said. “When you see all those things happen, people's bodies are buried underneath buildings, the debris and dust. You can’t help but be fearful.”

Turkey’s disaster management agency said more than 29,000 people had been confirmed dead and more than 77,000 injured.

More than 3,300 have been confirmed killed in Syria, bringing the total number of dead to more than 33,000. The bodies of more than 700 Syrians killed in Turkey have been repatriated for burial, said Syrian opposition official Mazen Alloush.

Some 12,000 buildings in Turkey have collapsed or sustained serious damage. Although the United States and the United Nations were quick to send relief and aid, such organizations as the Council on American-Islamic Relations are pleading for other countries to do more.

“The devastating earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria left thousands dead and many thousands more in need," said Nihad Awad, CAIR executive director. "We urge all American Muslims and the broader public to increase their support for the heroes working to assist those affected by the earthquake."

Various organizations in the Richmond region have stepped up in the time of need. They include the Islamic Center of Virginia, which hosted a clothing and fund drive in Chesterfield County on Saturday.

