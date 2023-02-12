Nearly 6,000 miles separates Richmond from Syria and Turkey,
the ground zero of last week's devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Yet the heartbreak and agony are hitting close to home.
As first responders spend hundreds of hours sifting through the rubble for signs of life, the death toll as of Sunday had risen to more than 33,000 in the two nations as images continue to circulate around the globe of people buried in the ruins, the homeless and the hungry in the streets, and the injured awaiting aid.
As the humanitarian crisis unfolded, Ali Haynes Ansari, 25, of Richmond watched as his family braved unfathomable conditions in Turkey.
“I’ve talked to my sister today,” Ansari said. “She said the house they stayed in is okay, but I cannot say they are safe.”
Residents walk in the rubble of a destroyed mosque in Hatay on Friday after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck early Monday.
YASIN AKGUL, GETTY IMAGES
Ansari said his family arrived in Turkey only about five years ago as refugees from war-torn Afghanistan. After trying to find a haven in a number of countries, he said his sister, mother, father and two brothers had settled in a town south of the city of Adana before the earthquake hit.
“I lived there before for three-and-a-half years, but I was born in Afghanistan, too,” he said. “I know physically my family is okay, but it’s been 10 years since I’ve seen them.”
Ansari, who has spent his life documenting and working with other refugees, said the other enemy is the unknown.
“We hope we can go there and maybe I can see my family again, but they have nowhere to go,” Ansari said. “They can’t go back to Afghanistan or Turkey. Right now, they’re doing fine, but know what could happen.”
An aerial view shows destroyed buildings in Jindayris, Turkey.
The earthquake affected an area that is home to 13.5 million people.
OMAR HAJ KADOUR, GETTY IMAGES
University of Richmond professor Abdullah Kumas knows firsthand. He was attending college in Istanbul 20 years ago when a magnitude 7 quake ripped through Turkey.
“It’s a bizarre feeling because I was there years ago when this all happened,” Kumas said. “It reminds me of those days hearing those crazy noises coming from the earth. It was so heavy and loud.
"I thought I was going to die," he recalled.
Kumas, 45, described the fear and confusion of that day in 1999, when the crust of the earth buckled under his feet. People retreated from their homes to find safety. Buildings more than 15 stories high collapsed. Phone lines went dead. Bridges snapped.
“It just felt like we were trapped,” Kumas said. “You cannot reach anyone, you can’t call; amenities like electricity, water are all gone. It takes time to recover.”
Although Kumas lives in Richmond, his mother and father are in Istanbul.
“They’re fine, but the fear is still there,” he said. “When you see all those things happen, people's bodies are buried underneath buildings, the debris and dust. You can’t help but be fearful.”
Turkey’s disaster management agency said more than 29,000 people had been confirmed dead and more than 77,000 injured.
More than 3,300 have been confirmed killed in Syria, bringing the total number of dead to more than 33,000. The bodies of more than 700 Syrians killed in Turkey have been repatriated for burial, said Syrian opposition official Mazen Alloush.
Some 12,000 buildings in Turkey have collapsed or sustained serious damage. Although the United States and the United Nations were quick to send relief and aid, such organizations as the Council on American-Islamic Relations are pleading for other countries to do more.
“The devastating earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria left thousands dead and many thousands more in need," said Nihad Awad, CAIR executive director. "We urge all American Muslims and the broader public to increase their support for the heroes working to assist those affected by the earthquake."
Various organizations in the Richmond region have stepped up in the time of need. They include the Islamic Center of Virginia, which hosted a clothing and fund drive in Chesterfield County on Saturday.
Photos: Scenes from Turkey and Syria as earthquake death toll reaches 20,000
People stand next to the dead bodies of earthquake victims at a hospital in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Rescue teams carry the body of a victim from a destroyed building after a devastating earthquake rocked Syria and Turkey, in the costal town of Jableh, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The quake that razed thousands of buildings was one of the deadliest worldwide in more than a decade. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Omar Sanadiki
People walk past collapsed buildings following a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The quake that razed thousands of buildings was one of the deadliest worldwide in more than a decade. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ghaith Alsayed
People walk past collapsed buildings following a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The quake that razed thousands of buildings was one of the deadliest worldwide in more than a decade. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ghaith Alsayed
A woman reacts as rescue workers carry the body of an earthquake victim in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Emrah Gurel
Jana al-Abdo, 7 years-old, who was pulled from under the rubble after a 50-hour rescue operation caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, receives treatment at a hospital run by the Syrian American Medical Society near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey in the north of Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, her parents and siblings all died. (AP Photo/Omar Albam)
Omar Albam
A body of a person rests on a stretcher as it waits to be collected outside a hospital in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Two men speak as a damaged mosque is seen in the background, in Aslanli, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili
Soldiers are set up a tent, in Aslanli, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili
Soldiers and local residents are set up a tent, in Aslanli, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili
A destroyed building is seen in Aslanli, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili
Children walk between tents, in Aslanli, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili
Soldiers and local residents are set up a tent, in Aslanli, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili
People pray next to a destroyed building, in Aslanli, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili
A mosque is seen after an earthquake, in Aslanli, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili
People warm around fire as rescuers search in a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
Rescuers and people search in a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
Rescuers carry a dead body from a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
Bodies, victims of the earthquake, lie on the floor at an indoor stadium, in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
A man speaks on his cellphone among bodies, victims of the earthquake, at an indoor stadium, in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
A man holds a dead body as an excavator removes them from a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
Rescuers and people search as smoke raises from a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
Rescuers and people search in a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
Rescue workers search for survivor on a collapsed building in the coastal city of Latakia, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The quake that razed thousands of buildings was one of the deadliest worldwide in more than a decade. (AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Omar Sanadiki
People walk past collapsed buildings following a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The quake that razed thousands of buildings was one of the deadliest worldwide in more than a decade. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ghaith Alsayed
Collapsed buildings are seen through the windows of a damaged house following a devastating earthquake in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The quake that razed thousands of buildings was one of the deadliest worldwide in more than a decade. . (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Ghaith Alsayed
Police and rescue team members carry in a plastic bag, the body of Durmus Kilinc after they remove him from a destroyed building, in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
The son of Turkish Durmus Kilinc, center, reacts after rescue team members removed the dead body of his father from a destroyed building, in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
People pray next a bag with the body of Durmus Kilinc after they removed him from a destroyed building, in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
A sheet of paper rests on the ground among the debris of a destroyed building, in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Hatice Korkut, 82, is rescued alive from her destroyed building in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/ Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
Lyndon German (804) 649-6340 lgerman@timesdispatch.com
@Lyndon__G on Twitter
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.